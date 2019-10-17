DirectView’s CEO NASDAQ Interview Discussing Major Announcement Is Now Live

/EIN News/ -- CEO & Chairman Roger Ralston is interviewed at NASDAQ Discussing Entering Into Agreement to Successfully Restructure Majority of Companies Outstanding Debt and Reduction of Obligations

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectView Holdings, Inc. ( DIRV ), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Roger Ralston, was interviewed at NASDAQ discussing successfully entering into a large debt restructuring initiative with a new high net worth investor.



DirectView’s CEO and Chairman, Roger Ralston was interviewed at The NASDAQ discussing the major announcement of the company’s successful restructuring of the majority of the company’s debt and future of the company. The interview is available on line, at the company’s website by clicking here .

Roger Ralston, CEO and Chairman of DirectView stated, “I am so proud to make this announcement and am looking forward to the future of our company. The company’s security and surveillance business it one that is essential to nearly every business and many residences across the nation and around the world. The ability to restructure this debt and achieve such a great savings to the company is a great win for the company and its shareholders. The negotiations were long and intense, and I am proud of the team I had to assist with making this a reality.”

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our website at www.DirectView.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Contact:

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Roger Ralston

+1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111

www.DirectView.com

IR@DirectView.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a0b8c0c-e672-425f-9af6-24f52028d1cb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ebde3b-e27f-4807-a570-61a00a46f79e

Mr. Roger Ralston CEO of DirectView Holdings, Inc.



