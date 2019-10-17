TROVE Emerging as the Data Science and AI Provider of Choice for U.S. Electric Utilities

Strong 2019 Performance Marked by Major New Client Wins, Implementation Successes, as Utilities Partner with TROVE to Become More Data-Driven

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TROVE , the predictive data science company, today announced it has secured several new data science contracts with top U.S. electric utilities and expanded its work with existing utility clients by reliably demonstrating value. Over the last year, TROVE has refined its data science solutions and expanded its software use-case portfolio to address the business imperatives of electric utilities as they look to meet their safety and reliability challenges more efficiently, engage with their customers more effectively, and manage distributed energy resources and the electrification of transportation more surgically.



“2019 is proving to be a pivotal year in the evolution of how utilities use data to address their business challenges and opportunities,” said Ted Schultz, CEO, TROVE. “We are finding a universal desire among utilities to make their data more useful, and TROVE’s pragmatic approach focused on value is resonating over the ‘big data platform’ hype of the past. We’re currently delivering great results for our clients and attracting new ones because we’ve listened, understood, and, given our utility pedigree, acted accordingly, focusing our data science and AI solutions on opportunities that move the needle within their businesses.”

TROVE’s key accomplishments in 2019 to date include:

Five new contract wins across the country, including breakthrough wins with two of the largest utilities, deepening TROVE’s influence in the U.S. Utility market while establishing itself as the industry’s trusted data science and AI provider. A high success rate implementing TROVE data science and AI solutions, leading to strong organic growth as utilities experience double-digit performance improvements with TROVE and turn to the company for more. One such client will be presenting next week at Utility Analytics Week to discuss its data-driven journey . Replicability of solutions and use cases, reflecting TROVE’s focus on developing solutions for commonly shared pain points across the utility industry, from getting O&M expense relief through risk-based maintenance practices, to engaging customers in clean energy programs, to managing customer demand. A high-performance and multi-disciplinary data science team that is establishing a stellar reputation for collaboration and problem solving with clients. Record Q3 performance, setting the stage for a record FY 2019, through increased deal flow and simply delivering results.

Concluded Schultz: “The utility industry is ready now to embrace becoming more data-driven in its decision-making, which is much easier said than done. That puts a premium on finding a trusted data science partner who has the people, technology, expertise and experience applying them to help on this critical journey wherever the client’s starting point. I’m proud to say TROVE is proving through successful engagement after successful engagement that it is that trusted partner.”



About TROVE

TROVE Predictive Data Science, Inc. is a leading provider of AI software and services, bringing clients in the utilities, financial services, and other data-intensive industries the technology, expertise, and proven delivery methodology needed to make their data useful quickly and cost-effectively. Using the latest technologies and techniques, including AI, deep learning, and machine learning, TROVE’s AI software – its “Solvers” – and team – the “Science Squad”® – complement the people, data and systems of clients to turn the promise of Big Data into the reality of Business Value. TROVE is privately held and headquartered in Buffalo, NY. For more information, please see www.trovedata.com .

