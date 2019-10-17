Minister Creed confirms Significant Increase in Irish Mackerel Quota for 2020 41% increase in most important fishery

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD today confirmed the outcome of the international fisheries negotiations which concluded in London between the European Union, Norway, and the Faroe Islands on the management of mackerel in the North East Atlantic.

Minister Creed said “The international mackerel negotiations for 2020, at which Ireland was a central participant as the second largest EU quota holder, have been finalised today. The parties involved in the negotiations have agreed to a 41% increase in their Mackerel quotas for 2020 in line with the scientific advice.”

Minister Creed went on to say that “In times of uncertainty, a mackerel quota for Ireland of over 78,000 tonnes is excellent news for our fleets in what is our single most valuable fishery. Irish fishermen will now have a quota worth over €80m directly to our catching sector for 2020.”

Mackerel is Ireland’s single most valuable fishery and today’s agreement is fully in line with the scientific advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the sea (ICES).

Minister Creed thanked industry representatives, NGO’s and the Marine Institute for their support in achieving this outcome.

