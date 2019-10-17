Global Bespoke Units Market to Reach $357.2 Million by 2025 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in number of luxury hotels, rise in hospitality sector, and diversification in culinary activities are the factors that drive the growth of the market. Based on end user, the starred restaurants segment held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Based on country, France dominated the market, contributing nearly one-fifth of the market in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bespoke Units Market was pegged at $213.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $357.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in number of luxury hotels, surge in hospitality sector, and diversification in culinary activities are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of bespoke units impedes the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and effects of TVs & media create new opportunities in the industry.

Based on end user, the starred restaurants segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. The segment is expected to continue its leading position throughout the study period. However, the premium cafes segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on country, France dominated the market, contributing nearly one-fifth of the market in 2018. The country would maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, Iberia is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the study period.

The global Bespoke Units Market market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Maestro, Marrone, Molteni, and Athanor.

