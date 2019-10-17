Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market in North America Projected to be Worth $606 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 606,198.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 218,087.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is primarily attributed to the benefits of monitoring patients with mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) and rising geriatric population. However, stringent regulations for approval is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the coming years.



The rising population of the elderly people is the major cause of the heart diseases. The heart disease are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. According to the United Nation's World Population Ageing 2017 report, in 2017, there are 962 million people across the globe aged 60 years or over and the number is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050.



Furthermore, US Census Bureau the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from 46 million in 2016 to above 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group's share in the world's population will grow around 24% from 15 percent. The elderly population are more prompt to have atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes.



The major reason for the disease are related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with the aging. The rising geriatric population in the region leads to rise in cardiovascular disease which is likely to grow mobile cardiac telemetry solutions market in the coming years.



In 2018, the lead based segment held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by technology. The lead based segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the lead based systems for monitoring the heart conditions. The patch based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the technological advancements in the medical devices that allows the clinicians to perform the patient diagnostic process without delay and it also minimizes the handling risks.



In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the cardiovascular surgery treatments that has become the major factor for the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market. Also the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for mobile cardiac telemetry systems included in the report are, Body Sensor Networks (BSN), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cardiovascular Disease Prevention And Rehabilitation (CVDPR), National Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - By Technology

3.2.2 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - By End User

3.2.3 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Benefits of Monitoring Patients With Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT)

4.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations For Approval

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Medical Tourism In Mexico

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Next-Generation Devices Focus on Miniaturization, Faster Processing and Connectivity

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.2.1 Welch Allyn

5.2.2 BioTelemetry, Inc.



6. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Analysis - By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market By Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Technology (US$ Mn)

6.4 Lead Based Market

6.5 Patch Based Market



7. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Analysis - By End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

7.4 Hospitals

7.5 Cardiac Centres

7.6 Ambulatory surgical Centres



8. North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Technology (US$ Mn)

8.4 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

8.5 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Country (%)

8.6 US Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Canada Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Mexico Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, (%)

9.3 Developments Done By The Companies



10. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Medtronic

10.2 BioTelemetry, Inc.

10.3 Welch Allyn

10.4 Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc.

10.5 Medicomp Inc.

10.6 Preventice Solutions, Inc.

10.7 The ScottCare Corporation

10.8 Medi-Lynx (Medicalgorithmics S.A.)

10.9 ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

10.10 Telerhythmics, LLC. (G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.)



