Zero Hash Joins the Silvergate Exchange Network

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zero Hash announces it has connected to the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), with clients already using the service. SEN allows customers to deposit and withdraw U.S. dollars to and from Zero Hash in real-time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. By fully integrating with SEN, deposits and withdrawals are now automatically and instantaneously recognized and allocated across Zero Hash connected platforms, therefore greatly enhancing settlement efficiency.



“We are excited that clients can now leverage SEN to deposit and withdraw on Zero Hash,” said Edward Woodford, CEO. “Zero Hash is unparalleled in terms of the fiat rails we offer our customers with 19 different fiat currencies, as well as connectivity to all the major fiat networks, such as Silvergate’s SEN.”

Zero Hash is a complete digital asset and fiat currency custodian, calculation agent and settlement service, that provides maximum fiat flexibility to its clients and the ability to interface using APIs. Zero Hash recently announced two major platforms leveraging its settlement infrastructure including Blockfills and AiX .

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 states. Zero Hash holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In June, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Reader’s Choice Awards. This followed the subsidiary’s successful launch of a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets earlier this year. Zero Hash is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seed CX . Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX provides execution and settlement systems, trading technology, risk management tools and other related services for digital assets.

About Silvergate

Silvergate is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate has served the virtual currency market since 2013 and created the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) in response to early customer feedback. The SEN is an application programming interface (API) which has been offered to customers since 2017 and allows users to deposit and withdraw funds in real-time, 24/7/365.

Media Contact

Hunter Stuart, hunter@propllr.com



