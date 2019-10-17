Hearthside Food Solutions Announces Appointment of Chuck Metzger as CEO

/EIN News/ -- DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearthside Food Solutions (“Hearthside”), a leading contract manufacturer and the largest private bakery in the US, announced today the promotion of Chuck Metzger to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Founder Rich Scalise will remain active in the business as Chairman of the Board.



“The addition of Chuck Metzger to our management team has allowed us to execute our long-term succession plan and I am now stepping back from day-to-day leadership to focus my efforts on strategy and M&A as the Chairman of the Board,” said Mr. Scalise. “I am proud of the business we have built over the last 10 years and excited to have such an operationally talented leader in Chuck Metzger to lead Hearthside in this next chapter of growth.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to succeed Rich Scalise at the helm of this impressive organization,” said Mr. Metzger. “Hearthside is poised for continued success, and I look forward to partnering with our experienced management team and board as we continue to deepen our capabilities and deliver for our customers.”

Charlesbank Capital Partners, the Boston- and New York-based middle-market private equity firm, and Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, on behalf of their clients, acquired Hearthside in 2018.

“Rich built an incredible business that is well-positioned to grow as the leader in the contract manufacturing space,” said Chris Russell, Managing Director at Partners Group. “Rich is handing the reins to a talented executive in Chuck Metzger who has the operational leadership capability to build on the success to date.”

Mr. Metzger is a deeply experienced food manufacturing executive who brings over 30 years of executive leadership in global food companies. He most recently served as Hearthside’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Hearthside, he spent more than five years at Greencore USA and Peacock Foods as Chief Operating Officer. Previously Mr. Metzger led regional beverage operations for the Coca-Cola Company with responsibility for all the platforms in which Coke operates. He spent 23 years earlier in his career at Kraft Foods. His experience includes leading global manufacturing strategy, North American foodservice supply chain, and many years in plant operations.

“We had the opportunity to partner with Chuck during our investment in Peacock Foods and he has demonstrated, across his career, a strong mix of operational savvy, customer focus, and an ability to build effective teams,” said Ryan Carroll, Managing Director at Charlesbank. “We look forward to continuing to work with Chuck and Rich to help Hearthside achieve its long-term potential.”

About Hearthside Food Solutions

Hearthside Food Solutions is a contract manufacturer headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. The company is a leading producer of nutrition and snack bars, as well as a full-service provider of high-quality snack food products and packaging services for some of the world’s premier brands. Hearthside currently operates 38 food-manufacturing facilities, including four in Europe. In 2018, Hearthside was acquired by Charlesbank and Partners Group. For more information on Hearthside Food Solutions, visit www.hearthsidefoods.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $5 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to partner with strong management teams to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with USD $91 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, Toronto, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,300 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees.

Media Contacts:

Hearthside

Carl Melville

carl.melville@melvillegroup .com

760-671-1110 / 630-426-9756

Charlesbank Capital Partners

Maura Turner, VP, Communications

mturner@charlesbank.com

617-619-5457

Partners Group

Clare Burrows, Communications

clare.burrows@partnersgroup.com

212-908-2708



