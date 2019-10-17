The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TXT, MDP, OLLI and OSTK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to October 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Textron Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Meredith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 to August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to September 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

According to the complaint, Overstock.com, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

