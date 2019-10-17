Watch: Cinchy’s ‘Best of Show’ demo from Finovate NYC and TechCrunch Disrupt 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Cinchy Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Data Collaboration, has published a video of its award-winning demo delivered at this year’s Finovate NYC fintech conference.



Cinchy was voted a ‘Best of Show’ demo by over 1,500 attendees, including financial services executives, industry analysts, venture capitalists, regulators, entrepreneurs, and trade press, including all of the 15 largest banks in America.

A New Era of Enterprise Control

Cinchy , which is hosted either on-premise or in the cloud, is used by highly-regulated financial services companies to deliver hundreds of new technologies, such as new customer experiences, workflows, automations, and advanced analytics, at incredible speed.

Their Data Collaboration Platform, which was also named a ‘Top Pick’ at this year’s TechCrunch Disrupt show in San Francisco, uses a network-based architecture to allow their customers to take back control of their data from applications. The design accelerates technology projects by eliminating Data Sharing and Data Integration, and reduces operational risk by embedding data access controls in the data-layer and automating Data Governance.

“Data Collaboration represents the biggest shift in enterprise technology since 1979, when the first relational database was released. Teams from across the enterprise log in to our Data Collaboration Platform to easily collaborate on data, skip complex code, and build hundreds of enterprise-grade solutions in half the time,” said Dan DeMers, Cinchy CEO.

Watch Demo

Cinchy’s seven-minute demo shows how the company’s Data Collaboration Platform was used to unlock, extend, and operationalize data that had been previously trapped in multiple application silos.

Here’s what you’ll see:

To start, a SalesForce account was connected to Cinchy’s Data Collaboration Platform in under 30 minutes and without code (SalesForce integrations typically take weeks, if not months)

This instantly unlocked its data, in real-time, and integrated it into Cinchy’s network-based data management architecture

Data access controls were then set using the Universal Access Controls found in Cinchy’s Data Tables, making the data securely available, for free and with no additional SaaS licences, to unlimited users

The SalesForce data was then extended by linking it, without making copies, to contact data (email address, mobile number, etc) from a SaaS tool that had been previously connected to the network

The SalesForce data was then extended even further by linking it to data from a connected AI tool that provided buyer persona insights

Cinchy’s Drag and Drop Query feature was then used to generate a Lead Score and generate a Data Visualization (in the form of an org chart) that showed “hot leads”

All data was protected with Universal Access Controls, meaning the data is secured regardless of where or how a user tries to access it

This is the sort of enterprise-grade technology that typically takes take months and millions to deliver with traditional approaches like Data Integration. With Cinchy and Data Collaboration, it took days and included Data Security controls embedded at the data-layer.

About Cinchy

Cinchy is the first Data Collaboration Platform built for the enterprise. We’re used to accelerate technology projects, cut risks associated with data management, and seize data-centric opportunities. Cinchy is used by the entire organization, including artificial intelligence, to collaborate on data in real-time in order to deliver hundreds of new technologies like customer experiences, workflows, automations, and advanced analytics in half the time. This is made possible by our network-based architecture which enables businesses to take back control of their data from applications, resulting in the biggest shift in enterprise technology delivery since the relational database launched in 1979. Cinchy was made a ‘Top Pick’ at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco and cited by Gartner in multiple recent Hype Cycle reports. Data Collaboration is the next big thing and is accelerating the Post-Application Era in enterprise technology. Are you ready to take advantage?

