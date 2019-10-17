Sun Pacific Holding Corp. Announces Final Conversion of Common Stock in Settlement of its Convertible Debt with EMA Financial, LLC

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) reports that on October 15, 2019, EMA Financial, LLC (“EMA”) presented its last conversion notice for common shares in the company that extinguished the remaining outstanding balance on its convertible debt agreement.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are pleased that we have received the last notice of conversion in satisfaction of our EMA convertible debt. We believe this action should relieve excessive selling pressure on the trading of SNPW shares in the market. This final conversion of common stock, coupled with the recent settlement of our convertible debt with Auctus Fund, LLC, substantially concludes the convertible debt arrangements that we had entered into with EMA and Auctus in 2018. While these funding agreements were necessary to allow Sun Pacific to move forward with its business plans, we are glad that they have come to an end.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTC OTHER: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now all of its stakeholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

