Navient Board of Directors recognized for gender diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading asset management and business processing services company, was named a Champion of Board Diversity today by the Forum of Executive Women. The award recognizes companies in the greater Philadelphia region whose corporate boards are composed of at least 30% women. Navient surpasses gender parity with more than 50% women on its board.



“Navient continues to be one of the leading champions of board diversity in the Philadelphia region through creating a culture that values women equally,” said Lisa Detwiler, president of The Forum of Executive Women. “The Forum applauds Navient’s collaborative efforts and the active role they play in driving positive change.”

Navient and other Philadelphia-area companies were featured in the Forum’s annual report, Women in Leadership , which provides an important barometer for measuring progress of women leaders in the region. This year’s report reveals that only 18% of total board seats are held by women. Just 17 companies were recognized as Champions of Board Diversity.

Navient has attracted nationwide recognition for gender parity on its board from 2020 Women on Boards , the Women's Forum of New York and the New York Stock Exchange Governance Services .

“Our board is a reflection of our team whose diverse talents and perspectives come together to deliver the best solutions for our customers,” said Catie O’Donoghue, vice president of compliance, who accepted the award on behalf of Navient. “I’m proud to see so many female leaders in the Greater Philadelphia area and I am grateful to be part of a company that is a leader of gender diversity in the boardroom.”

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the region's premier women's organization, actively working to increase the number of women in leadership roles, expand their impact and influence, and position them to drive positive change in the greater Philadelphia region. For more information about The Forum of Executive Women visit www.FOEW.com.

