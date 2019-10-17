MJ Holdings Releases Audited Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE) (the “Company”), a leader in the Nevada cannabis market, announces that, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, we have filed our 2018 audited financial statements on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s management is now diligently working on preparing and filing our quarterly financial reports for the first half of 2019.



Company CFO Laurence Ruhe commented, “While the task of preparing and filing our financial statements has been a long and challenging process, we appreciate the thorough manner in which our independent accountants conducted their audit.”

The Company’s fixed assets increased by more than $2.5 million over the prior year, mainly attributable to the investment in our three-acre cultivation facility. In late December of last year, the Company completed the harvest of the first ever outdoor marijuana grow in Nevada history. We are preparing to harvest our second crop at the end of this month as we continue to test different marijuana strains to determine which will perform best in the unique Nevada desert environment. We will report a significant increase in revenues during the first half of 2019 and a marked increase to our balance sheet due primarily to our acquisition of an additional 260 acres of farmland in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada.

The continuing support of our shareholders and investors has allowed us to raise more than $13.5 million since December of 2017, which has been utilized towards increasing our cultivation capacity and acquiring related assets, including an additional cultivation license and a production license. We have commenced construction of a five acre Cravo® cultivation system on a portion of our 260-acre farm. Upon completion, this project will bring our 2020 outdoor grow capacity to over 300,000 sq.ft. Additionally, we will be investing more than $3.5 million to construct a state-of-the-art indoor grow facility at our 17,000 sq.ft. Las Vegas location. It is our intention to continue to make infrastructure investments to increase our production capabilities, thereby generating higher revenues on our path to profitability.

About MJ Holdings Inc.

The Company is a highly-diversified, publicly-traded, cannabis holding company providing cultivation and production management; licensing support and consulting services, and asset and infrastructure development. It is our intention to grow our business by acquiring long-lived assets to provide a 360-degree spectrum of products and services through the acquisition of existing companies; joint ventures with companies possessing synergistic expertise, and through the development of new opportunities.

