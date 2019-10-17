KnowBe4 Named One of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored KnowBe4 as one of the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces. To determine the 2019 Best Small Workplaces and the 2019 Best Medium Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. KnowBe4 took the number three spot on the list.

“KnowBe4 is proud to be recognized by our own employees as one of the Best Small/Medium Workplaces in 2019,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Our employees are treated as business partners and not as mushrooms. We make the commitment to them to be radically transparent, take “extreme ownership” and treat them with complete honesty. I love to come to work and kick butt together with a team of fun, happy people in a positive and open culture.”

“Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like KnowBe4 have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform.”

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. KnowBe4 was also ranked as a Best Workplace for women, millennials and in technology by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 28,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, Australia, Japan, South Africa and Singapore.

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.