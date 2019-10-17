OutBound Conference Welcomes VanillaSoft as Title Sponsor

/EIN News/ --

Key Takeaways

VanillaSoft is the Title Sponsor of Outbound 2020, taking place May 5 – 8, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

OutBound is the premier conference focused exclusively on outbound selling.

VanillaSoft is a leader in providing sales engagement tools that allow salespeople to sell more effectively.

In just its fourth year, OutBound has become known as the premier sales conference devoted 100% to outbound selling. This year, founders Anthony Iannarino, Jeb Blount, and Mark Hunter are pleased to welcome VanillaSoft as the title sponsor for OutBound 2020.

In 2019, attendees came to OutBound from 17 different countries to hear the best in the industry. This year, Victor Antonio, Colleen Francis, Shari Levitin and many others will join the three founders to deliver top notch content focused on outbound sales strategies. OutBound is a sellout event each year, and it’s expected to sell out earlier than ever in 2020 with VanillaSoft as the title sponsor.

VanillaSoft’s sales engagement platform empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently and across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. The VanillaSoft platform helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month.

Mark Hunter, OutBound Founder, said:

“We are excited to have VanillaSoft as our title sponsor for OutBound 2020. It is important to us to have a partner that embraces the value of outbound selling as VanillaSoft does. OutBound 2020 is more than an event, it defines the sales profession. The number of people who come back each year confirms the impact the event has on people.”

Darryl Praill, Chief Marketing Officer for VanillaSoft, said:

“The VanillaSoft team is pleased to be the title sponsor of an event that is so closely aligned with our mission to help salespeople sell more effectively. I have known Mark Hunter and the rest of the OutBound founders for years, and this event is second to none. We are pumped!”

For more information check out this video announcement, and visit the OutBound Conference, visit https://outboundconference.com/.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

