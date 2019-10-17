Youredi Connects Three Terminals of Santos Brasil with the TradeLens Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santos Brasil, South America’s largest container operator, has chosen Youredi, an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider, to connect their terminals to the TradeLens platform.



Previously, Youredi’s fully managed integration solutions were used to connect various stakeholders, such as several global facilities of APM Terminals, Patrick Terminals, MCP, and the Port of Houston with the TradeLens platform. Youredi’s managed services help both data contributors and data consumers to connect their in-house systems to the TradeLens API quickly and securely.

“We decided to partner with Youredi due to their experience in rapidly connecting other port stakeholders to the TradeLens platform,” explained Ricardo Abbruzzini Filho, Director of IT of Santos Brasil. “Youredi helps us to accelerate our enrollment to the TradeLens community, which is a great step towards modernizing the port and terminal ecosystem.”

“At Youredi, we strongly believe that data sharing across the maritime industry will have a massive impact on the future,” says Jaakko Elovaara, CEO of Youredi. “Collaboration across different parties within the industry is a prerequisite for successful utilization of available information. Youredi wants to support carriers, freight forwarders, ports and terminals, shippers, authorities, customer brokers, and any other stakeholders to connect with the TradeLens platform rapidly. Connecting different stakeholders with the platform will create a more transparent container shipping industry in which parties can collaborate and trust each other.”

About Youredi

Youredi is a leading global provider of a cloud-based Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution with a focus on global trade and logistics.

Youredi enables quick connections and message translations between trading partners and customers. Integrating with communities, carriers, shippers, consignees and the systems that they use, Youredi provides global scale, speed, and agility. This seamless real-time flow of 100% accurate data, provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all supply chain processes.

Youredi operates globally from Finland and USA. For more information visit www.youredi.com or contact us at talktous@youredi.com

About Santos Brasil

Santos Brasil is South America’s largest container operator that is listed in the Novo Mercado, B3 – Brazilian Stock Exchange. Santos Brasil operates five strategically located ports and terminals across Brazil and provides complete logistics solutions from door to port to its customers.

More information: https://www.santosbrasil.com.br



