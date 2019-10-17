Surge Holdings and BB King Music Company Announce Exclusive Agreement for Nationwide Distribution of Licensed Merchandise to Stores on the SurgePays™ Retail Network

/EIN News/ -- As part of the BB King Icon Legacy Initiative, Surge will distribute a line of BB King licensed merchandise to retailers through the SurgePays™ Portal

BB King Music Company owns all of the rights to the likeness of BB King and related trademarks and copyrights representing the interests of the King Family through its $250 million estate and trust

Memphis, TONIGHT, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Network for independent retailers, and the BB King Music Company, owner of all rights to BB King’s likeness and related trademarks and copyrights on behalf of the King Family Trust, a $250 million estate and trust, today announced an exclusive license agreement to distribute a line of BB King merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, and other products with the likeness of BB King, Lucille and/or approved song titles and lyrics related to the life and legacy of this iconic artist. The license agreement provides Surge the exclusive US rights to distribute these products to corner stores (c-stores, neighborhood stores), convenience stores, gas stations, bodegas and tiendas through the SurgePays™ Retail Network. This rollout is part of the new BB King Icon Legacy Initiative being implemented by the BB King Music Company for the King Family Trust.

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of Surge, commented, “This is an ideal brand for our retail partners and we could not be more excited about working with the BB King Music Company and the King family estate. There is a high demand to deliver top quality, low cost T-shirts to our customers who shop at the type of stores that are on the SurgePays Network and otherwise would not be able to afford the same clothing comfort and quality fabric we are able to offer by disrupting the traditional distribution model. T-shirts are both a high margin and high volume product in our marketplace, as well as a great upsell product we believe will help increase the revenue and profitability of locations on the SurgePays™ Network. Being from Memphis myself, I’m honored to align ourselves with the iconic brand power of the King of the Blues, which provides a product with immediate brand recognition. We look forward to building our relationship with the BB King Music Company to expand this line of products in the future.”

The Corporate Business Managers of the BB King Music Company, stated, “It has been a pleasure working with the Surge team and we look forward to benefitting from their approach to distribution through their unique technology platform. The Surge network provides us a virtually untapped market outside of our current traditional retail channels that would otherwise be cost prohibitive to penetrate. We are extremely excited to open this new distribution avenue and we share Surge’s goal of affordable quality. Eric Mitchell, grandson of BB King, Patty King, daughter of BB King, and family members Rita King, Shirley King, Claudette Robinson King, Willie King, as well as Barbra Winfree, daughter of BB King, are pleased to announce this nationwide rollout, as part of the first phase in the new BB King Icon Legacy Initiative to preserve the iconic name of BB King. We look forward to seeing BB King shirts on millions of fans, as well as developing new product offerings to bring to this substantial market.”

About BB King Music Company:

BB King Music Company owns all rights and likeness to BB King and related trademarks and copyrights representing the interest of The King Family Estate, a $250 million estate and trust. The BB King Music company is dedicated to extending the legacy of this iconic American singer-songwriter known for his sophisticated style and grace that has influenced and impacted so many other artists and genres of music. The BB King Music Company is currently expanding the BB King brand in to many new consumer products and is committed to bringing the best of BB King’s life and legacy to the world.

About Surge Holdings, Inc.:

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a retail supply chain company that provides a virtual distribution hub for retailers, as well as offers telecom services for low income customers and financial payment services for the unbanked and under-banked. Surge products are delivered through a nationwide network of convenience stores and corner markets connected to the recently launched SurgePays™ Network. ( https://surgepays.com ) This retail platform is designed to transform the traditional supply chain by providing local retailers seamless access to global products and to empower the corner store to select, order and fulfill delivery of wholesale goods from around the country. This platform also provides manufacturers a cost-effective and efficient platform to access local retailers. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

