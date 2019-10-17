Predictive Laboratories Team Led by Laboratory Director Kenneth Ward, M.D. Receives 2019 Endometriosis Special Interest Group Prize Paper Award

Research presented by Dr. Hans Albertsen of Juneau Biosciences advancing knowledge of the genetic factors contributing to endometriosis receives award at the 2019 American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY , Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Laboratories , a wholly owned molecular and genetic diagnostics company of Predictive Technology Group (OTC Pink: PRED) focused on hard-to-detect diseases, women’s health and infertility, announces Kenneth Ward, M.D., laboratory director of Predictive Laboratories and chief executive officer of Juneau Biosciences; Rakesh Chettier M.S., director of biostatistics of Predictive Laboratories; and Hans Albertsen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Juneau Biosciences, have received the 2019 Endometriosis Special Interest Group (EndoSIG) Prize Paper in the “Best in Clinical/Population Science” category.



Dr. Albertsen’s presentation entitled “Cytoskeletal and extra cellular matrix genes are key contributors in the pathogenesis of endometriosis” was delivered at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2019 Scientific Congress & Expo in Philadelphia on October 16. EndoSIG is a member group of ASRM aimed at fostering increased interest in the biology, pathophysiology and clinical management of endometriosis.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the ASRM Research Committee,” said Dr. Albertsen. “As endometriosis is generally characterized as a hormonal and inflammatory disease, current therapies often come with significant debilitating side effects. The scientific breakthroughs reported in these award-winning discoveries provide Predictive with insights into new non-hormonal therapies.”

The team’s research is based on the genetic markers of endometriosis discovered by Juneau and Predictive scientists in recent years, and uncovers molecular pathways involved in the pathogenesis of endometriosis-induced lesions in women at risk for the disease. Juneau’s gene discovery work in endometriosis was also awarded the EndoSIG Prize Paper in 2015 and 2018.

Dr. Ward, a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology, perinatology, clinical genetics and molecular genetics, presented two scientific papers at the Annual ASRM meeting: a poster entitled, “Endometriosis risk allele in WNT4 may interact with rare mutations in HDAC2 gene” and an oral abstract entitled, “Somatic cancer driver mutations in endometriosis lesions contribute to secondary cancer risk.”

“We are tremendously proud of Drs. Ward and Albertsen and the teams at Predictive Laboratories and Juneau Biosciences for their research, collaborations and continued devotion to endometriosis and other gene discoveries that advance our understanding of fertility and women’s health, and lead to healthy newborns,” said Bradley Robinson, chief executive officer of Predictive Technology Group. “ASRM brings leaders in reproductive care together from across the world to share findings, inspire new methodology and encourage collaboration to promote further development in reproductive medicine.”

In June 2019, Predictive Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a global research collaboration to study underlying genetic factors contributing to female infertility. The two companies conducted meetings at ASRM in Philadelphia. This partnership pairs Predictive’s innovative research and development capabilities with Thermo Fisher’s market-leading next generation sequencing technology and analytical capabilities to accelerate the understanding of the genetics affecting infertility for future development of diagnostic solutions.

About Predictive Laboratories

Predictive Laboratories’ discoveries in molecular and genetic diagnostics focus on unmet needs in women’s health, infertility and other diseases. Predictive Laboratories offers earlier detection of disease through genetic assessment to guide personalized precision medicine. Leveraging its vast genetic database, Predictive Laboratories enables the discovery of genes and gene mutations that identify hard-to-diagnose and detect diseases and their prognosis.

The Company’s proprietary tests include ARTguideTM and FertilityDXTM. ARTguide is a blood test that assesses a woman’s endometriosis risk and other genetic causes of infertility in order to optimally navigate the path towards conception. FertilityDX is a comprehensive test and service, using the parental genetic assessment as the map to guide the journey to successful pregnancy and a healthy newborn. Predictive Laboratories’ tests are processed at the Company’s state-of-the-art CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory, equipping physicians with the robust diagnostic tools to provide personalized treatment for their patients. For more information, visit www.predictivelabs.com .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, in order to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The Companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contacts

For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com or contact Investor Relations:

Media Contact

Holly Dugan

predictive@antennagroup.com

201-465-8019

Investor Contact

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain jcain@lhai.com

Kevin Mc Cabe kmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.