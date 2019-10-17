Vitalibis Announces Business Alliance with Premium Superfood Drink Mix Brand, Natural Recovery Greens

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today that it has entered into a marketing agreement with premium superfood drink mix brand, Natural Recovery Greens.



Vitalibis will market and sell the Natural Recovery Greens product within the Curated Products section of the Vitalibis website . The purpose of Vitalibis’ Curated Products strategy is to offer additional premium, safe and healthy products to Vitalibis’ Customers, Influencers and Ambassadors.

Natural Recovery Greens (“NRG”) is a proprietary, premium wellness drink with cannabidiol (CBD) that brings together nutrient dense superfoods, muscle-repairing branch chain amino acids and digestion-aiding probiotics in one easy-to-take drink. The NRG product is a favorite daily supplement for many wellness enthusiasts, health professionals and athletes, and is a must-have for those seeking to live healthy, active lifestyles.

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: “The Natural Recovery Greens product is a daily favorite for our Vitalibis team. Aligning with NRG is an exciting step as we continue to grow Vitalibis through alliances by offering additional premium products to our Customers, Influencers and Ambassadors. It’s important to applaud, uplift and support ethical brands and we look forward to a long relationship with Pete and his Natural Recovery Greens team.”

Pete Olander, Founder and CEO of Natural Recovery Greens said, “The high quality and safety standards incorporated into the Vitalibis products sets them apart from all the other wellness and CBD companies in the industry. We are very excited to align with a company that shares in our vision of holistic health through nutrition and natural methods. In addition, Vitalibis has a strong social mission to help communities and the environment, which we strongly believe in, and our alliance will help raise more awareness and make a larger impact on these causes.”

Natural Recovery Greens

Natural Recovery Greens is the very first superfood drink mix with cannabidiol (CBD) which helps relax and prepare your body to get the maximum nutritional benefit from each packet of Natural Recovery Greens. Developed by a team of nutritionists, athletes and doctors, Natural Recovery Greens brings together nutrient dense superfoods, water-compatible CBD, muscle-repairing branch chain amino acids and digestion-aiding probiotics in one easy-to-take drink. For additional information, please visit www.naturalrecoverygreens.com .

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

