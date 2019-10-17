Health Tech Navigator To Launch At 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute

/EIN News/ --

OPEN MINDS will officially launch its latest initiative, the Health Tech Navigator, during the 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology and Informatics Institute at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, October 28 – 30, 2019. The Health Tech Navigator is the only online resource laser-focused on connecting health and human service organization executives with the broad range of available technology-based solutions. Access to the OPEN MINDS on-line technology database is available at no charge. “Health Tech Navigator’s unique database and search capabilities make it particularly useful for executive teams,” said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss. “Managers can search the database by types of functionality in several sectors of health and human services. This is a tool for the broad range of new technologies in the field.” The Health Tech Navigator database allows searches by 46 types of products in five key functional categories – all lower case Data Management, Population Health Management, Customer Interaction, Administrative Cost Management, and Consumer Health and Human Services. And, the searches can be focused on any of 14 key service areas:

Addiction Treatment Services

Adult Corrections

Autism & I/DD Services

Children & Family Services

Chronic Care Management

Juvenile Justice

LTSS

Mental Health Services,

Non-Hospital based Specialty Care

Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers

Primary Care

Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care

Retail Clinics & Urgent Care

Social Services

An information session about the Health Tech Navigator functionality – and a database demonstration – will be held at 10:15 AM /October 30, 2019/ Common Wealth Room D, Loews Philadelphia Hotel. The session is open to any interested health and human service manager – but an institute pass is required.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at Learn more at www.openminds.com .

