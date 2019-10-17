The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute To Return To Clearwater Beach, Florida

/EIN News/ --

OPEN MINDS has announced that The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida from February 12-14, 2020. The Institute is designed to give executive teams the performance management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

The focus of the 2020 Institute is on performance management for long-term sustainability. Tonya Copeland, Vice President, IDD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care will open the meeting with her keynote, Improving Care: Engaging Communities & Providers Is Key To Success In The Complex Consumer Market. As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will be holding a new executive summit – The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration. Two seminars will be held during the Institute:

The full program and additional faculty will be announced in November.

“As the market landscape shifts to more integration, more value-based reimbursement, and more tech-enabled services, executives are increasingly concerned about sustainability,” said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS. “This Institute is a deep dive into the performance standards – and the performance management – needed for success.”

Registration for this exclusive Institute is available online at https://performance.openminds.com/register/. Early registration is recommended as this event historically sells out.

To learn more about the Institute, visit our website: https://performance.openminds.com.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Stacey Cotton, Vice President, Education Events, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

