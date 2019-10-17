Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. Announces Alliance with Intelligent Product Solutions (A Forward Industries Company) to Design Body Contouring Aesthetic Device

-- eon FR is body contouring technology that delivers non-contact, laser energy to reduce fat in the abdomen --

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. and SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) and award-winning product design firm, today announced an alliance with Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. to design its eon™ FR, a non-contact aesthetic device that is FDA-cleared for abdominal fat reduction.



“Working with IPS enabled us to realize the gorgeous design that we wanted for this innovative product, with a ‘Lamborghini meets Apple’ look,” said Janet Campbell, CEO and Founder of Dominion Aesthetic. “The clever engineering and design of eon FR’s non-contact body contouring device makes it visually appealing to physicians and patients, with design and safety elements for patient comfort.”

With eon FR, the laser energy is delivered using a powered articulated arm and is capable of reducing fat for more than 6x more surface area than the market leader. The treatment head simultaneously delivers laser energy and cooling to keep the patient comfortable and induce apoptosis (the destruction of fat cells). To date, select plastic surgery and dermatology practices are using eon FR throughout the United States.

“We worked with Dominion as a true partner from design concept and execution to design for manufacturing,” said Mitch Maiman, President and Co-founder of Intelligent Product Solutions. “This is another example of the innovative design we are applying in the healthcare sector.”

CEO and Chairman of Forward Industries, Terry Wise, commented, “We’re very pleased to be collaborating with Dominion, showcasing the sophisticated product design capabilities and expertise of IPS.”

About IPS

IPS, a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company that is headquartered in New York. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers, and IoT-connected solutions, including AdhereTech, Google, Physio Control, Zebra Technologies, and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit http://www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

About Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

Founded in 2016, Dominion is an aesthetic laser platform company. Its company headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, with technical offices in Orlando, Florida. Dominion created eon, a platform technology, to meet the unfilled needs faced by aesthetic physicians. Visit Dominion’s website at https://dominionaesthetic.com/ .

About Forward Industries

Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Forward Industries is a global designer and distributor of custom carry and protective solutions. The company has a 30-year-plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward has subsidiaries in Switzerland and the U.K. Forward’s products can be viewed online at http://www.forwardindustries.com/

