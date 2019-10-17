BNP Paribas Supports New Film "WOMAN" by Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand

/EIN News/ -- Screened at The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma of Montréal

BNP Paribas becomes a new partner of the festival

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas, a leading international bank, promotes women's rights by making real commitments and building ambitious gender equality programmes, as well as supporting artists who are boosting the visibility of this social challenge.

Accordingly, the Bank is pursuing its commitment to this cause and is proud to be the main sponsor of the film WOMAN, which gives a voice to 2,000 women in 50 countries who have agreed to recount their tales. WOMAN brings to the screen the life experiences of women who are each very different, each shaped by their family history, culture, and faith. In addition to striving to condemn the injustices that women have to face in their lives, this film highlights their determination to overcome obstacles and stereotypes.

BNP Paribas is honored to present this film during The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma and very proud to be a new partner of the festival this year.

‘’This film awakens our conscience on the life of these women, their conditions, their choices and their destinies. As a Group committed to diversity and inclusion, we are proud to support the film WOMAN and contribute to the fight against all forms of discrimination," says Sonja Volpe, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas in Canada.

"Women are now prepared to make their voices heard. By putting their trust in us, they have also entrusted us with a great responsibility: to ensure that their voices are finally heard. So that, going forward, those who represent half of humanity are never again regarded as the weaker sex," say Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand.

BNP Paribas's commitment to gender equality is reflected in numerous actions worldwide. In 2011, the Group signed the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles consisting of a set of concrete recommendations to boost the role of women in business, the labour market, and society, and to promote the economic autonomy of women engaged in farming resistant to climate change in Senegal.

As a major film sponsor for over 100 years both in France and worldwide, BNP Paribas has supported many projects by French Director Yann Arthus-Bertrand, for example 6 Billion Others and then 7 Billion Others. The Group is also a founding member of the Good Planet Foundation, launched by Yann Arthus-Bertrand in 2005 to make people more conscientiously aware of the environment and humanist values and encourage the will to take concrete steps to preserve our planet.

About BNP Paribas in Canada

For over 55 years, BNP Paribas in Canada has been helping Canadian businesses and institutions grow by offering them a full range of specialized financial services and investment products. With over 950 employees in offices in Montreal and Toronto, BNP Paribas in Canada combines a clear understanding of the Canadian landscape with global expertise.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with international reach. It is present in 72 countries, with more than 202,000 employees, of whom more than 154,000 are in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three major business areas: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services, whose retail banking and financial services networks are grouped into Retail Banking & Services, and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which focuses on corporate and institutional clients. The Group supports all of its customers (individuals, associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, large businesses and institutions) in carrying out their projects by offering them financing, investment, savings and protection services. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the leading specialist in retail financing in Europe. BNP Paribas is also developing its integrated retail banking model in the Mediterranean basin countries, Turkey and Eastern Europe and has a significant network in the West of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services businesses, BNP Paribas enjoys leadership in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas, as well as a solid and fast growing business in Asia Pacific.

