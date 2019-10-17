SocialClimb Sponsors 2019 AOC Annual Meeting

SocialClimb, a leader in physician reputation management, was a sponsor for the 2019 AOC Annual Meeting.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialClimb, the leading physician reputation management solution, was proud to sponsor the 2019 AOC Annual Meeting held in Boston, MA, October 1-3.





“We were honored to sponsor and attend the AOC Annual Meeting,” said Ty Allen, SocialClimb CEO. “The Academic Orthopaedic Consortium is dedicated to developing best practice strategies in business and leadership for faculty and administrators in the orthopaedic community, and we are pleased to support those efforts with reputation management tools that foster organic growth.”





SocialClimb’s innovative platform integrates easily with most practice management systems to send a review request to every patient, providing a more accurate view of patient experience and improving online ratings by 1.3 points on average. Improved ratings are then leveraged to make physicians and practices more visible and drive growth.





Allen’s break-out sessions were among the most popular at the conference, named by 50 percent of survey respondents as being among the top three presentations. Allen also presented with Colin Semper, Johns Hopkins Orthopaedics Chief Administrative Officer, to detail how their partnership increased organic patient acquisition for new faculty, improved reputation scores and heightened visibility at the university.





SocialClimb has partnered with thousands of physicians and practices across the nation to improve their online reputation and growth trajectory. Their cutting-edge software empowers medical practices to better connect with patients in need, dominate competitive markets and fill their schedules with a profitable market share of patients. For more information about partnering with SocialClimb, call 888-338-8270 or visit SocialClimb.com.





ABOUT SOCIALCLIMB

ABOUT AOC

Founded in 2005 by Michael Gagnon, the Academic Orthopaedic Consortium provides benchmark analyses, offers administrative and operational best practices, holds annual meetings focused on business and leadership for administrators and orthopaedic surgeons, is a central source for academic orthopaedic surgeon job postings, facilitates group purchasing, and more. It was voted the No. 1 Most Valuable Organization among Academic Orthopaedic Administrators. For more information about the AOC, go to academicorthopaedics.com.

