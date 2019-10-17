PDF Solutions® Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results Release Date

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, announced that it will release third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 31, 2019. John Kibarian, CEO, and Christine Russell, CFO, will host a live teleconference on October 31, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the "PDF Solutions' Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call.” The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.



An archive of the call will remain available until November 30, 2019. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call 1-855-859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call +1 (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 6586419. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc.

