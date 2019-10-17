Onepath Launches SecureID Offering for Small and Midsize Businesses

The cybersecurity solution combines multi-factor authentication and single sign-on software with security awareness training to help companies avoid breaches and scams.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onepath , a provider of managed services for small and midsize businesses, announces a new offering – SecureID – designed to strengthen a company’s cybersecurity posture and reduce its risk of breach. Through a combination of multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO) software and employee training, SecureID streamlines, regulates and defends a company’s data and applications while educating its employees and contractors on their duties as stewards of said data and applications.



Cybersecurity attacks and breaches of data and applications are common business occurrences in 2019. Many of these incidents could be avoided or mitigated quickly with the right tools and best practices. SecureID hardens an organization’s cybersecurity posture against these threat vector in a cost-effective, user-friendly way. Following are the details of the new offering:

Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) – SecureID’s MFA solution is an innovative way for organizations to: verify the identity of their users and devices before they’re connected to applications; get complete visibility into all devices accessing their network; and manage the risk of compromised devices by creating role-based policies. With SecureID, whenever users log into a computer, they’ll receive an authentication request on their smartphone or use a physical device attached to their workstation to verify identity. SecureID’s MFA solution is unique in its balanced approach to security and ease of use.

Single Sign On – SecureID provides a single, secure portal to access applications, with a slick dashboard that provides single-click access to business apps. As organizations deploy new applications, users can login easily without juggling different credentials, saving valuable time. Likewise, administrators can easily manage credentials as their companies hire new employees and change access levels.

Security Awareness Training – SecureID offers a self-paced cybersecurity training curriculum, including simulated phishing attacks to help employees recognize scams. SecureID comes with a library of security awareness content, and a phish-alert button that employees can use to report perceived threats. SecureID will also provide a risk score for all employees and the organization as a whole.

Self-Service Password Reset – While a relatively basic feature, self-service password reset provides huge value to end-users, who otherwise have to wait for administrators to resolve the issue, and to IT departments, which would have to divert valuable and limited resources.

“If a robber is casing a neighborhood, he’s likely going to identify the least secure house on the block, avoiding the one with an advanced alarm system, a double-bolted door, and the ‘Beware of Dog’ sign,” says Patrick Kinsella, CTO at Onepath. “For our digital assets, the thought process is similar – hackers will default to targeting the least protected, lowest cost targets. This means we have to rethink how we’re protecting our data and applications. While no solution is bulletproof, it is about creating a barrier that changes the economics for the hacker, so a target is deemed ‘not worth the effort and risk.’ SecureID is all about making this process easier and less expensive for small and midsize businesses.”

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology — from cable to cloud. Whether it’s installing digital menu boards at quick serve restaurants across the U.S., designing systems integration for one of the nation’s newest stadiums, or providing IT support and managed services for fast-growing businesses—Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to Fortune 500s and small businesses throughout North America.

