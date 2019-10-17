Prophix Integrates with Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software

/EIN News/ -- Integrated solution enables the Office of Finance to accelerate efficiencies and streamline processes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a leading provider of Corporate Performance Management software, announced a new certified integration with the Sage Intacct platform, part of Sage Business Cloud. The integrated solution combines Sage Intacct’s class-leading cloud accounting software with Prophix’s intuitive platform for financial planning, reporting, and consolidations, giving joint customers unparalleled insight into business performance.

Combining the power of Prophix and Sage Intacct will empower finance teams with deep functionality that automates complex processes and surfaces the richest financial and operational insights. The combined power of Prophix and Sage Intacct will allow customers to:

Build intuitive financial and operational models to support evolving strategy across business entities

Automate the budgeting process, reducing risk and improving collaboration within the organization

Forecast across multiple entities, business units, departments, and regions from a single source of the truth

Expedite and reduce the risk associated with financial closes, internal audits, account reconciliations and more

Reduce the time spent on data collection and focus on supporting strategic data-driven decisions

“With Prophix and Sage Intacct, finance professionals can leverage some of the industry’s leading cloud CPM and financial management software,” said Alok Ajmera, President and COO of Prophix Software. “Both organizations are committed to a customer-first approach which means our mutual customers have access to the best software and services.”



“Prophix shares our goal of helping companies to streamline financial processes to free up time for more value-added work,” said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “The addition of Prophix to the Sage Intacct Marketplace makes it easier for our joint customers to reap the benefits of using these solutions together and should help companies save time as they grow and scale their business.”



