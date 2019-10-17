Global Plastic Packaging Industry

Plastic Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$87. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 5%. Bottles & Jars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$152.2 Billion by the year 2025, Bottles & Jars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bottles & Jars will reach a market size of US$8.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG; Amocor Limited; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Consolidated Container Company; Coveris Management GmbH; Huhtamäki Oyj; Mondi PLC; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; Sealed Air Corporation; Sonoco Packaging Company; Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co., Ltd.





