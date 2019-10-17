There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,960 in the last 365 days.

Global Plastic Packaging Industry

Plastic Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$87. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 5%. Bottles & Jars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$152.2 Billion by the year 2025, Bottles & Jars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bottles & Jars will reach a market size of US$8.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG; Amocor Limited; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Consolidated Container Company; Coveris Management GmbH; Huhtamäki Oyj; Mondi PLC; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; Sealed Air Corporation; Sonoco Packaging Company; Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co., Ltd.


I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plastic Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plastic Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Plastic Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bottles & Jars (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bottles & Jars (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bottles & Jars (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Pouches (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Pouches (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Pouches (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bags (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bags (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bags (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cans (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cans (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cans (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Rigid (Type of Packaging) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Rigid (Type of Packaging) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Rigid (Type of Packaging) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Flexible (Type of Packaging) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Flexible (Type of Packaging) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Flexible (Type of Packaging) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Beauty & Personal Care (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Beauty & Personal Care (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Beauty & Personal Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plastic Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Plastic Packaging Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Plastic Packaging Market in the United States by Type
of Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Plastic Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type of Packaging in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Packaging for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 52: Canadian Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Plastic Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Plastic Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Plastic Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Plastic Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Plastic Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Plastic Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Plastic Packaging Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Plastic Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type of Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Plastic Packaging Market by Type of
Packaging: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Plastic Packaging in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Plastic Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plastic Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Plastic Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Plastic Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Plastic Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018-2025
Table 80: Plastic Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type of Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Plastic Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Plastic Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Plastic Packaging Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Plastic Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Plastic Packaging Market in France by Type of
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Plastic Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Plastic Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Plastic Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Plastic Packaging Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Plastic Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type of Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Plastic Packaging Market by Type of
Packaging: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Plastic Packaging in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Plastic Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Plastic Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of
Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Plastic Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Plastic Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Spanish Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type of Packaging in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Packaging for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 127: Spanish Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Plastic Packaging Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Plastic Packaging Market in Russia by Type of
Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Plastic Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018-2025
Table 143: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type of Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Plastic Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Type of
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Plastic Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Plastic Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Indian Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type of Packaging in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Plastic Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type of Packaging for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 175: Indian Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Plastic Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of
Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 183: Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
of Packaging for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 197: Plastic Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type of Packaging for the Period
2018-2025
Table 203: Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market by Type of
Packaging: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Plastic Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Plastic Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Plastic Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018-2025
Table 212: Plastic Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type of Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Plastic Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Plastic Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Plastic Packaging Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Plastic Packaging Market in Brazil by Type of
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Plastic Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 236: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Packaging:
2018 to 2025
Table 239: Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type of Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Plastic Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Plastic Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Plastic Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type of Packaging: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Historic Market
by Type of Packaging in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Plastic Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type of Packaging for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 254: Plastic Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Plastic Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Plastic Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Market for Plastic Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type of Packaging
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Plastic Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type of Packaging for the Period
2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type of Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: Iranian Plastic Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 264: Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 265: Israeli Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 266: Plastic Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Israeli Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and

