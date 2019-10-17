Global Breath Analyzers Industry
Breath Analyzers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27. 6%. Fuel Cell Technology, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breath Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817701/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fuel Cell Technology will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$422.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$359.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fuel Cell Technology will reach a market size of US$264.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 33.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AK GlobalTech Corporation; Akers Biosciences, Inc.; Alcovisor; Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; EnviteC-Wismar GmbH; Intoximeters, Inc.; Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.; Mpd, Inc.; Quest Products, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817701/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Breath Analyzers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Breath Analyzers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Breath Analyzers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fuel Cell Technology (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Fuel Cell Technology (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Fuel Cell Technology (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Semiconductor Sensor (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Semiconductor Sensor (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Semiconductor Sensor (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Drug Abuse Detection (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Drug Abuse Detection (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Drug Abuse Detection (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Alcohol Detection (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Alcohol Detection (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Alcohol Detection (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Medical Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Medical Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Medical Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Breath Analyzers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Breath Analyzers Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Breath Analyzers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Breath Analyzers Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Breath Analyzers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Breath
Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Breath Analyzers Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Breath Analyzers Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Breath
Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Breath Analyzers Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Breath Analyzers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Breath Analyzers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Breath Analyzers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Breath Analyzers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: European Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Breath Analyzers Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: European Breath Analyzers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Breath Analyzers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: French Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Breath Analyzers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Breath Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: German Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Breath Analyzers Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: German Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Breath Analyzers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Breath Analyzers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Italian Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Breath Analyzers Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Breath Analyzers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Breath
Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Breath Analyzers Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Breath Analyzers Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Breath Analyzers Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Breath Analyzers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Russian Breath Analyzers Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Breath Analyzers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Breath Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australian Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Breath Analyzers Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Breath Analyzers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Breath Analyzers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 116: Breath Analyzers Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Breath Analyzers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Breath Analyzers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Breath Analyzers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Breath Analyzers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Breath Analyzers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Breath Analyzers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Breath Analyzers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Breath Analyzers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Latin American Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Breath Analyzers Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Breath Analyzers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Breath Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 144: Breath Analyzers Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Breath Analyzers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Breath Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Mexican Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Breath Analyzers Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Breath Analyzers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Breath Analyzers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Rest of Latin America Breath Analyzers Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Breath Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Breath Analyzers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Breath Analyzers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Breath Analyzers Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Breath Analyzers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Breath
Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Breath Analyzers Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Breath Analyzers Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Breath
Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Israeli Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 183: Breath Analyzers Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Israeli Breath Analyzers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Breath Analyzers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 188: Saudi Arabian Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Breath Analyzers Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Breath Analyzers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Breath Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Breath Analyzers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Breath Analyzers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 195: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Breath Analyzers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Breath Analyzers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Rest of Middle East Breath Analyzers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Breath Analyzers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 206: African Breath Analyzers Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 207: African Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AKERS BIOSCIENCES
ALCOVISOR
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
INTOXIMETERS, INC.
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
MPD, INC.
QUEST PRODUCTS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817701/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.