Global Broadband Satellite Services Industry

Broadband Satellite Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$977 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 9%. Broadband Satellite Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Broadband Satellite Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Broadband Satellite Services will reach a market size of US$211.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$170.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, EchoStar Corporation; Eutelsat SA; Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.; Hispasat Group; Inmarsat PLC; Intelsat SA; Iridium Communications, Inc.; KVH Industries, Inc.; SES SA; SingTel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.); Skycasters®, LLC; ViaSat, Inc.; VT iDirect, Inc.





