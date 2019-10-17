Global Electronic Data Capture Industry

Electronic Data Capture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$676. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 2%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$542.7 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$24.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$166.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BioClinica; Clinipace Worldwide; DATATRAK International, Inc.; Medidata Solutions, Inc.; Merge Healthcare, Inc.; OmniComm Systems, Inc.; OpenClinica LLC; Oracle Corporation; PAREXEL International Corporation





About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



