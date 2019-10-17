There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,966 in the last 365 days.

Global Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors Industry

Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12. 6%. Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$66.7 Billion by the year 2025, Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; Exelixis, Inc.; Genentech, a Roche Company; H. Lundbeck A/S; Incyte Corporation; Kamiya Biomedical Company; Novartis AG; PromoCell GmbH; Takara Bio, Inc.; Tocris Bioscience


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Small Molecule Kinase Inhibitors Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

ACTELION PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CELGENE CORPORATION
ENZO LIFE SCIENCES
EXELIXIS, INC.
GENENTECH
H. LUNDBECK A/S
INCYTE CORPORATION
KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY
NOVARTIS AG
PROMOCELL GMBH
TAKARA BIO
TOCRIS BIOSCIENCE

V. CURATED RESEARCH
