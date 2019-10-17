Antivirals Drug market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antivirals Drug Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817719/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.7 Billion by the year 2025, Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$499.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$407.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$705.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla Ltd.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Mylan NV





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817719/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antivirals Drug Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Antivirals Drug Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Antivirals Drug Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Antivirals Drug Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Protease Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Protease Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Protease Inhibitors (Mechanism of Action) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Mechanism of Actions (Mechanism of Action)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Mechanism of Actions (Mechanism of Action)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 15: Other Mechanism of Actions (Mechanism of Action)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Generic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Generic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Generic (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Branded (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Branded (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Branded (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: HIV (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: HIV (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: HIV (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hepatitis (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Hepatitis (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Hepatitis (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Herpes Simplex Virus (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Herpes Simplex Virus (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Herpes Simplex Virus (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Influenza (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Influenza (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Influenza (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antivirals Drug Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Antivirals Drug Market in the United States by

Mechanism of Action: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: United States Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown

by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Antivirals Drug Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Antivirals Drug Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Antivirals Drug Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review by

Mechanism of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Antivirals Drug Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism of Action for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 49: Canadian Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Antivirals Drug Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Antivirals Drug Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Antivirals Drug Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Antivirals Drug: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Antivirals Drug Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Antivirals Drug: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Antivirals Drug Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antivirals Drug in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Antivirals Drug Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Antivirals Drug Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Antivirals Drug Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Antivirals Drug Market by Mechanism of

Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Antivirals Drug Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Antivirals Drug Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Antivirals Drug in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Antivirals Drug Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antivirals Drug Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Antivirals Drug Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Antivirals Drug Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Antivirals Drug Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018-2025

Table 77: Antivirals Drug Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Mechanism of Action: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Antivirals Drug Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Antivirals Drug Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Antivirals Drug Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Antivirals Drug Market in France by Mechanism of

Action: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Antivirals Drug Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Antivirals Drug Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Antivirals Drug Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Antivirals Drug Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Antivirals Drug Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of

Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Antivirals Drug Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Antivirals Drug Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Antivirals Drug Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Antivirals Drug Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Antivirals Drug Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Antivirals Drug Market by Mechanism of

Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Antivirals Drug Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Antivirals Drug Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Antivirals Drug in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Antivirals Drug Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Antivirals Drug: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism of

Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Antivirals Drug Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis

by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Antivirals Drug: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Antivirals Drug Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antivirals Drug in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Antivirals Drug Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Antivirals Drug Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review by

Mechanism of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Antivirals Drug Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism of Action for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Spanish Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Antivirals Drug Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Antivirals Drug Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Antivirals Drug Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Antivirals Drug Market in Russia by Mechanism of

Action: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Antivirals Drug Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Antivirals Drug Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Antivirals Drug Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018-2025

Table 140: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Mechanism of Action: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Antivirals Drug Market Share

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Antivirals Drug Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Antivirals Drug Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Antivirals Drug Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Antivirals Drug Market in Asia-Pacific by Mechanism

of Action: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis

by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Antivirals Drug Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Antivirals Drug Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Antivirals Drug Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of

Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Antivirals Drug Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Antivirals Drug Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Antivirals Drug Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Antivirals Drug Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review by

Mechanism of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Antivirals Drug Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism of Action for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 172: Indian Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Antivirals Drug Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Antivirals Drug Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Antivirals Drug Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Antivirals Drug Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of

Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Antivirals Drug Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 180: Antivirals Drug Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Antivirals Drug Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Antivirals Drug Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Antivirals Drug Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Antivirals Drug Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Antivirals Drug Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Antivirals Drug Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antivirals Drug:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Mechanism of Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Share

Analysis by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Antivirals Drug:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Antivirals Drug in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Antivirals Drug Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Antivirals Drug Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Antivirals Drug Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market by Mechanism

of Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 202: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Antivirals Drug in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Antivirals Drug Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Antivirals Drug Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018-2025

Table 209: Antivirals Drug Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Mechanism of Action: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown

by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: Antivirals Drug Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Antivirals Drug Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 215: Antivirals Drug Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Antivirals Drug Market in Brazil by Mechanism of

Action: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Antivirals Drug Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Antivirals Drug Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Antivirals Drug Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Antivirals Drug Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of

Action for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Antivirals Drug Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Antivirals Drug Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Antivirals Drug Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Antivirals Drug Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 234: Antivirals Drug Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Antivirals Drug Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism of

Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Latin America by

Mechanism of Action: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Antivirals Drug Market Share

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Antivirals Drug Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Antivirals Drug Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Antivirals Drug Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Antivirals Drug Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Antivirals Drug Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Antivirals Drug Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Historic Market by

Mechanism of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Antivirals Drug Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism of Action for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: Antivirals Drug Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Antivirals Drug Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Antivirals Drug Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Antivirals Drug: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Antivirals Drug Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action for the Period

2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Market for Antivirals Drug: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 260: Antivirals Drug Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Antivirals Drug Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antivirals Drug in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Iranian Antivirals Drug Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 264: Antivirals Drug Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism of Action: 2018-2025

Table 266: Antivirals Drug Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Mechanism of Action: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Mechanism of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Antivirals Drug Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 269: Antivirals Drug Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Antivirals Drug Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Israeli Antivirals Drug Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 272: Antivirals Drug Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.