Global Book Publishing Industry
Book Publishing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 1. 6%. Education Books, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Book Publishing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.2 Billion by the year 2025, Education Books will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$540.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$390.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Education Books will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon.com, Inc.; Shutterfly, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Book Publishing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Book Publishing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Book Publishing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Book Publishing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Education Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Education Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Education Books (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Trade Publications (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Trade Publications (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Trade Publications (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Consumer Fiction (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Children Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Children Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Children Books (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Book Publishing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Book Publishing Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Book Publishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Book Publishing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Book Publishing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Book Publishing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Book Publishing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Book Publishing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Book Publishing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Book Publishing Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Book Publishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Book Publishing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Book Publishing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Book Publishing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Book Publishing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Book Publishing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Book Publishing Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Book Publishing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Book Publishing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Book Publishing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Book Publishing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Book Publishing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Book Publishing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Book Publishing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Book Publishing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Book Publishing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Book Publishing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Book Publishing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Book Publishing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Book Publishing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Book Publishing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Book Publishing Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Book Publishing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Book Publishing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Book Publishing Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP (CNS)
HACHETTE BOOK GROUP
HOLTZBRINCK PUBLISHING GROUP
PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
PHOENIX PUBLISHING HOUSE, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.