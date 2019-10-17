There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,978 in the last 365 days.

Global Book Publishing Industry

Book Publishing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 1. 6%. Education Books, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Book Publishing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.2 Billion by the year 2025, Education Books will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$540.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$390.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Education Books will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon.com, Inc.; Shutterfly, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Book Publishing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Book Publishing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Book Publishing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Book Publishing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Education Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Education Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Education Books (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Trade Publications (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Trade Publications (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Trade Publications (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Consumer Fiction (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Children Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Children Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Children Books (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Book Publishing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Book Publishing Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Book Publishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Book Publishing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Book Publishing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Book Publishing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Book Publishing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Book Publishing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Book Publishing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Book Publishing Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Book Publishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Book Publishing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Book Publishing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Book Publishing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Book Publishing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Book Publishing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Book Publishing Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Book Publishing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Book Publishing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Book Publishing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Book Publishing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Book Publishing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Book Publishing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Book Publishing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Book Publishing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Book Publishing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Book Publishing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Book Publishing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Book Publishing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Book Publishing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Book Publishing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Book Publishing Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Book Publishing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Book Publishing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Book Publishing Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AMAZON.COM, INC.
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP (CNS)
HACHETTE BOOK GROUP
HOLTZBRINCK PUBLISHING GROUP
PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
PHOENIX PUBLISHING HOUSE, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
