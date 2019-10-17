Global Courier, Express & Parcel Services Industry
Courier, Express & Parcel Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$128. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Courier, Express & Parcel Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Courier, Express & Parcel Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817723/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$397 Billion by the year 2025, Courier, Express & Parcel Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Courier, Express & Parcel Services will reach a market size of US$23.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, DHL International GmbH - DHL Express; FedEx Corporation; TNT Express N.V.; United Parcel Service, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817723/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Courier, Express & Parcel Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Courier, Express & Parcel
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Courier, Express & Parcel
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Courier, Express &
Parcel Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Courier, Express & Parcel
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Courier, Express & Parcel
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Israel
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Courier, Express & Parcel Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Courier, Express & Parcel
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Courier, Express & Parcel
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Courier, Express & Parcel Services Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ALLIED EXPRESS TRANSPORT
AMERICAN EXPEDITING
ARAMEX PJSC
BDP INTERNATIONAL
BEAVEX INCORPORATED
DPD GROUP
DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH - DHL EXPRESS
FEDEX CORPORATION
PARCELFORCE WORLDWIDE
POS MALAYSIA BERHAD
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A
QANTAS COURIER LIMITED
ROYAL POSTNL
SF EXPRESS CO., LTD.
SG HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817723/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.