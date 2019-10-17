Global Department Stores Industry
Department Stores market worldwide is projected to grow by US$198. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Department Stores, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Department Stores Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817724/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$683.7 Billion by the year 2025, Department Stores will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Department Stores will reach a market size of US$40.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$58 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Debenhams Retail PLC; House of Fraser; J.C. Penney Co., Inc.; Macy’s, Inc.; Sears Brands LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817724/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Department Stores Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Department Stores Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Department Stores Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Department Stores Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Department Stores Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Department Stores Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Department Stores Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Department Stores: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Department Stores Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Department Stores Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Department Stores Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Department Stores Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Department Stores Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Department Stores Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Department Stores Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Department Stores Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Department Stores Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Department Stores Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Department Stores Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Department Stores Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Department Stores: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Department Stores Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Department Stores Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Department Stores Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Department Stores Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Department Stores Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Department Stores Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Department Stores Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Department Stores Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Department Stores Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Department Stores Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Department Stores Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Department Stores Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Department Stores:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Department Stores Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Department Stores Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Department Stores Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Department Stores Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Department Stores Market in Argentina in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Department Stores Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Department Stores Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Department Stores Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Department Stores Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Department Stores Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Department Stores Market in Rest of Latin America: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Department Stores Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Department Stores Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Department Stores Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Department Stores: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Department Stores Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Department Stores Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Department Stores Market in Israel in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Department Stores Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Department Stores Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Department Stores Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Department Stores Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Department Stores Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Department Stores Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Department Stores Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Department Stores Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
DEBENHAMS RETAIL PLC
HOUSE OF FRASER
J.C. PENNEY CO., INC.
MACY’S, INC.
SEARS BRANDS LLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817724/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.