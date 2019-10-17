Prescription Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$420. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 2%. Prescription Drugs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prescription Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817725/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Trillion by the year 2025, Prescription Drugs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Prescription Drugs will reach a market size of US$70.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$114.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Pfizer, Inc.; Sanofi; Shire PLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817725/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Prescription Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Prescription Drugs Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Prescription Drugs Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Prescription Drugs Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Prescription Drugs Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Prescription Drugs Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Prescription Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Prescription Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Prescription Drugs Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Prescription Drugs Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Prescription Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Prescription Drugs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Prescription Drugs Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Prescription Drugs Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Prescription Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Prescription Drugs Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Prescription Drugs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Prescription Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Prescription Drugs Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Prescription Drugs Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Prescription Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Prescription Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Prescription Drugs Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Prescription Drugs Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Prescription Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Prescription Drugs Historic Market Review in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Prescription Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Prescription Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Prescription Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Prescription Drugs Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Prescription Drugs Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Prescription Drugs Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Prescription Drugs Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Prescription Drugs Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Prescription Drugs Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Prescription Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Prescription Drugs Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Prescription Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Prescription Drugs Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Prescription Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Prescription Drugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Prescription Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Prescription Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Prescription Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Prescription Drugs Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Prescription Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Prescription Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Prescription Drugs Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ABBVIE, INC.

ALLERGAN PLC

AMGEN

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BAYER AG

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CELGENE CORPORATION

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

PFIZER, INC

SANOFI

SHIRE PLC

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.