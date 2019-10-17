There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,977 in the last 365 days.

Global Prescription Drugs Industry

Prescription Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$420. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 2%. Prescription Drugs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prescription Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817725/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Trillion by the year 2025, Prescription Drugs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Prescription Drugs will reach a market size of US$70.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$114.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Pfizer, Inc.; Sanofi; Shire PLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817725/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Prescription Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Prescription Drugs Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Prescription Drugs Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Prescription Drugs Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Prescription Drugs Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Prescription Drugs Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Prescription Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Prescription Drugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Prescription Drugs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Prescription Drugs Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Prescription Drugs Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Prescription Drugs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Prescription Drugs Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Prescription Drugs Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Prescription Drugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Prescription Drugs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Prescription Drugs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Prescription Drugs Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Prescription Drugs Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Prescription Drugs Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Prescription Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Prescription Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Prescription Drugs Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Prescription Drugs Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Prescription Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Prescription Drugs Historic Market Review in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Prescription Drugs Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Prescription Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Prescription Drugs:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Prescription Drugs Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Prescription Drugs Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Prescription Drugs Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Prescription Drugs Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Prescription Drugs Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Prescription Drugs Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Prescription Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Prescription Drugs Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Latin America: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Prescription Drugs Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Prescription Drugs Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Prescription Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Prescription Drugs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Prescription Drugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Prescription Drugs Market in Israel in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Prescription Drugs Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Prescription Drugs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Prescription Drugs Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Prescription Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Prescription Drugs Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Prescription Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Prescription Drugs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Prescription Drugs Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

IV. COMPETITION

ABBVIE, INC.
ALLERGAN PLC
AMGEN
ASTRAZENECA PLC
BAYER AG
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
CELGENE CORPORATION
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO., INC.
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
NOVO NORDISK A/S
PFIZER, INC
SANOFI
SHIRE PLC
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817725/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.