Global Food Service Disposables Industry
Food Service Disposables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. Plates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Plates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$312.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$257.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plates will reach a market size of US$527.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anchor Packaging, Inc.; Berry Global, Inc.; D&W Fine Pack LLC; Dart Container Corporation; Dopla S.p.A.; Georgia Pacific LLC; Gold Plast SpA; Huhtamäki Oyj; New WinCup Holdings, Inc.; Pactiv LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Service Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food Service Disposables Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Food Service Disposables Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Plates (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Plates (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Plates (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Cutlery (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cutlery (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cutlery (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Plastics (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Plastics (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Plastics (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Aluminum (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Aluminum (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Aluminum (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Restaurant (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Restaurant (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Restaurant (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Retail Store (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Retail Store (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Retail Store (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Institution (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 38: Institution (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Institution (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food Service Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Food Service Disposables Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Food Service Disposables Market in the United States
by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Food Service Disposables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 55: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 58: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Food Service Disposables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Food Service Disposables Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Food Service Disposables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Food Service Disposables Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Food Service Disposables in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Food Service Disposables Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food Service Disposables Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Food Service Disposables Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 86: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Food Service Disposables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Food Service Disposables Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Food Service Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Food Service Disposables Market in France by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Food Service Disposables Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Food Service Disposables Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Food Service Disposables Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Food Service Disposables Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Food Service Disposables in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Food Service Disposables Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Food Service Disposables Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Disposables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Food Service Disposables Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 130: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 135: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Food Service Disposables Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Food Service Disposables Market in Russia by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Food Service Disposables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 146: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2018-2025
Table 149: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 155: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Food Service Disposables Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Food Service Disposables Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 178: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Food Service Disposables Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 181: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Food Service Disposables Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 183: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service
Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Food Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Food Service Disposables Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 208: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market by
Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Food Service Disposables
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Food Service Disposables Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 215: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2018-2025
Table 218: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Food Service Disposables Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Food Service Disposables Market in Brazil by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Food Service Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Food Service Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Food Service Disposables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Food Service Disposables Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Food Service Disposables Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Food Service Disposables Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 240: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw
Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Latin
America by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables
Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 251: Food Service Disposables Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 254: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Food Service Disposables Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to
2025
Table 257: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Historic
Market by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Food Service Disposables Market in the Middle East:
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.