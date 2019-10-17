Global Food Service Disposables Industry

Food Service Disposables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. Plates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Plates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$312.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$257.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plates will reach a market size of US$527.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anchor Packaging, Inc.; Berry Global, Inc.; D&W Fine Pack LLC; Dart Container Corporation; Dopla S.p.A.; Georgia Pacific LLC; Gold Plast SpA; Huhtamäki Oyj; New WinCup Holdings, Inc.; Pactiv LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Service Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Food Service Disposables Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Food Service Disposables Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Plates (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Plates (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Plates (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cups & Glasses (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Trays & Containers (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Cutlery (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Cutlery (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Cutlery (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Bowls & Tubs (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Paper & Paperboard (Raw Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Plastics (Raw Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Plastics (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Plastics (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Aluminum (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Aluminum (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Aluminum (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Restaurant (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Restaurant (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Restaurant (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Retail Store (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Retail Store (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Retail Store (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Institution (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 38: Institution (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Institution (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Food Service Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: Food Service Disposables Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Food Service Disposables Market in the United States

by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Food Service Disposables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 55: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 58: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Food Service Disposables Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Food Service Disposables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Food Service Disposables Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Food Service Disposables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Food Service Disposables Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food

Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Food Service Disposables Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market by Raw

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Food Service Disposables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Food Service Disposables Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Food Service Disposables Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Food Service Disposables Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025

Table 86: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe in US$

Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Food Service Disposables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Food Service Disposables Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Food Service Disposables Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Food Service Disposables Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Food Service Disposables Market in France by Raw

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Food Service Disposables Market Share Analysis

by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Food Service Disposables Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Food Service Disposables Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Food Service Disposables Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Food Service Disposables Market by Raw

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Food Service Disposables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Food Service Disposables Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Disposables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Food Service Disposables Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Disposables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Food Service Disposables Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Food Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Food Service Disposables Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 130: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Food Service Disposables Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Food Service Disposables Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Food Service Disposables Market in Russia by Raw

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Food Service Disposables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 146: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:

2018-2025

Table 149: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 155: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Food Service Disposables Market in Asia-Pacific by

Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Food Service Disposables Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Food Service Disposables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Food Service Disposables Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 178: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Food Service Disposables Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 181: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Food Service Disposables Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Food Service Disposables Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Food Service Disposables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service

Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service

Disposables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market

Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Food Service Disposables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Disposables Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Food Service Disposables Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Food Service Disposables Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 208: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Food Service Disposables Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market by

Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Food Service Disposables

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Food Service Disposables Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 215: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:

2018-2025

Table 218: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Food Service Disposables Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Food Service Disposables Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Food Service Disposables Market in Brazil by Raw

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Food Service Disposables Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Food Service Disposables Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Food Service Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Food Service Disposables Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Food Service Disposables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Food Service Disposables Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Food Service Disposables Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Food Service Disposables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 240: Food Service Disposables Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw

Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Food Service Disposables Market in Rest of Latin

America by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables

Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Food Service Disposables

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Food Service Disposables Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Food Service Disposables Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 251: Food Service Disposables Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 254: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Food Service Disposables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to

2025

Table 257: The Middle East Food Service Disposables Historic

Market by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: Food Service Disposables Market in the Middle East:



