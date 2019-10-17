Global Nanoporous Materials Industry
Nanoporous Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Zeolites, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoporous Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817729/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Zeolites will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$253.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$258.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Zeolites will reach a market size of US$403.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$954.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Albemarle Corporation; BASF SE; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Chemviron Carbon; Clariant International Ltd.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Mineral Technologies Inc.; Zeochem AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817729/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanoporous Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanoporous Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nanoporous Materials Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nanoporous Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Zeolites (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Zeolites (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Zeolites (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Clays (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Clays (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Clays (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Activated Carbon (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Activated Carbon (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Activated Carbon (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Silica Gel (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Silica Gel (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Silica Gel (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Activated Alumina (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Activated Alumina (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Activated Alumina (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanoporous Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 22: United States Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Nanoporous Materials Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Nanoporous Materials Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Nanoporous Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Nanoporous Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Nanoporous Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Nanoporous Materials Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Nanoporous Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanoporous Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: European Nanoporous Materials Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Nanoporous Materials Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Nanoporous Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: Nanoporous Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Nanoporous Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Nanoporous Materials Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: French Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Nanoporous Materials Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Nanoporous Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Nanoporous Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Nanoporous Materials Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Nanoporous Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Nanoporous Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Nanoporous Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Nanoporous Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Nanoporous Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Nanoporous Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Nanoporous Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Nanoporous Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Nanoporous Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Rest of World Nanoporous Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Nanoporous Materials Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
BASF SE
CALGON CARBON CORPORATION
CHEMVIRON CARBON
CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
MINERAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
ZEOCHEM AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817729/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.