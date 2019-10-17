Organic Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$217. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 28. 3%. Display, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817731/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$168.2 Billion by the year 2025, Display will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 31.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Display will reach a market size of US$10.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$36.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.; H.C. Starck GmbH; Heliatek GmbH; Merck KGaA; Novaled GmbH; PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG; Sumitomo Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817731/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Organic Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Organic Electronics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Organic Electronics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Organic Electronics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Display (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Display (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Display (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: ORFID (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: ORFID (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: ORFID (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: OLED Lighting (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: OLED Lighting (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: OLED Lighting (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: System Components (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: System Components (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: System Components (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Organic Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Organic Electronics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Organic Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: Organic Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Organic Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Organic Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Organic Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Organic

Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Organic Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Organic Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Organic Electronics in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Organic Electronics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Organic Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Organic Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Organic Electronics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Organic Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Organic Electronics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Organic Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Organic Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Organic Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Organic Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Organic Electronics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Organic Electronics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Organic Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Organic Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Organic Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Organic Electronics in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Organic Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Organic Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Organic Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Organic Electronics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Organic Electronics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Organic Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Organic Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Organic Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Organic Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Organic Electronics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Organic Electronics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Organic Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Organic Electronics Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of World Organic Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

BASF SE

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

FUJIFILM DIMATIX

H.C. STARCK GMBH

HELIATEK GMBH

MERCK KGAA

NOVALED GMBH

POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG

SUMITOMO CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817731/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.