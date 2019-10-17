Global Organic Electronics Industry
Organic Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$217. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 28. 3%. Display, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$168.2 Billion by the year 2025, Display will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 31.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Display will reach a market size of US$10.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$36.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.; H.C. Starck GmbH; Heliatek GmbH; Merck KGaA; Novaled GmbH; PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG; Sumitomo Corporation
