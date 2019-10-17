Global Network Security Industry
Network Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817730/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$267 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$581.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Honeywell International, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817730/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Network Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Network Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Network Security Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Network Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Network Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Network Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Network Security Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Network Security Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Network Security Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Network Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Network Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Network Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Network Security Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Network Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Network Security Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Network Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Network Security Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Network Security Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Network Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Network Security Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Network Security Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Network Security Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Network Security Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Network Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Network Security Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Network Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Network Security Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Network Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Network Security Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Network Security Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Network Security Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Network Security Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Network Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Network Security Market in Russia by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Network Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Network Security Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Network Security Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Network Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Network Security Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Network Security Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Network Security Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Network Security Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Network Security Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Network Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Network Security Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Network Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Network Security:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Network Security Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Network Security Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Network Security Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Network Security Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Network Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Network Security Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Network Security Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Network Security Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Network Security Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Network Security Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Network Security Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Network Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Network Security Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Network Security Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Network Security Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Network Security Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Network Security Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Network Security Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Network Security Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Network Security Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Network Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Network Security Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Network Security Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Network Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Network Security Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Network Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Network Security Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Network Security Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Network Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Network Security Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Network Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Network Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Network Security Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Network Security Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Network Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Network Security Market in Africa by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Network Security Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
SIEMENS AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817730/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.