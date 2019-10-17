PET Bottle Recycling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 9%. Mechanical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PET Bottle Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817733/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mechanical will reach a market size of US$141.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$594.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, CarbonLITE Industries LLC; Clear Path Recycling, LLC; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; Krones AG; PFR Nord GmbH; Phoenix Technologies International, LLC.; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; PolyQuest Inc.; ProTec Polymer Processing GmbH; UltrePET, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817733/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

PET Bottle Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: PET Bottle Recycling Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: PET Bottle Recycling Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mechanical (Recycling Process) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mechanical (Recycling Process) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mechanical (Recycling Process) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chemical (Recycling Process) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Chemical (Recycling Process) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Chemical (Recycling Process) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Beverages (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Beverages (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Beverages (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Personal Care (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Personal Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Consumer Goods (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US PET Bottle Recycling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 25: United States PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the United States by

Recycling Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States PET Bottle Recycling Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Review

by Recycling Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Recycling Process for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: Canadian PET Bottle Recycling Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for PET Bottle Recycling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Recycling

Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PET

Bottle Recycling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese PET Bottle Recycling Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese PET Bottle Recycling Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Recycling Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese PET Bottle Recycling Market by Recycling

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for PET Bottle Recycling in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: PET Bottle Recycling Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European PET Bottle Recycling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European PET Bottle Recycling Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018-2025

Table 53: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Recycling Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European PET Bottle Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: PET Bottle Recycling Market in France by Recycling

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 60: French PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis by

Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: PET Bottle Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 66: German PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German PET Bottle Recycling Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian PET Bottle Recycling Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Recycling Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian PET Bottle Recycling Market by Recycling

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for PET Bottle Recycling in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: PET Bottle Recycling Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for PET Bottle Recycling:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Recycling Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PET

Bottle Recycling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom PET Bottle Recycling Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Review

by Recycling Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Recycling Process for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: Spanish PET Bottle Recycling Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Russia by Recycling

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian PET Bottle Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018-2025

Table 95: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Recycling Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe PET Bottle Recycling Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific by

Recycling Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: PET Bottle Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling

Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian PET Bottle Recycling Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Review

by Recycling Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: PET Bottle Recycling Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Recycling Process for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 118: Indian PET Bottle Recycling Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: PET Bottle Recycling Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: PET Bottle Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling

Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 123: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: PET Bottle Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for PET Bottle

Recycling: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Recycling Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market

Share Analysis by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for PET Bottle Recycling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American PET Bottle Recycling Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American PET Bottle Recycling Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American PET Bottle Recycling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Recycling Process for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American PET Bottle Recycling Market by

Recycling Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for PET Bottle Recycling in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: PET Bottle Recycling Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018-2025

Table 143: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Recycling Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean PET Bottle Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Brazil by Recycling

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: PET Bottle Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican PET Bottle Recycling Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Recycling Process:

2018 to 2025

Table 161: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Rest of Latin America

by Recycling Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market

Share Breakdown by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market

by Recycling Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Recycling Process for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for PET Bottle Recycling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Recycling

Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PET

Bottle Recycling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian PET Bottle Recycling Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018-2025

Table 182: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Recycling Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli PET Bottle Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian PET Bottle Recycling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Recycling Process for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian PET Bottle Recycling Market by

Recycling Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for PET Bottle Recycling in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: PET Bottle Recycling Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian PET Bottle Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Recycling Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates PET Bottle Recycling Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 195: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: PET Bottle Recycling Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates PET Bottle Recycling Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Recycling Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market

Share Breakdown by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East PET Bottle Recycling Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African PET Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Recycling Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: PET Bottle Recycling Market in Africa by Recycling

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Recycling Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African PET Bottle Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: PET Bottle Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: PET Bottle Recycling Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CARBONLITE INDUSTRIES

CLEAR PATH RECYCLING, LLC

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC

KRONES AG

PFR NORD GMBH

PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL, LLC.

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC.

POLYQUEST INC.s

PROTEC POLYMER PROCESSING GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817733/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.