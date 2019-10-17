The global calcium carbonate market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.75 billion by 2025

expanding at a CAGR of 7. 4% over the forecast period. Rising demand for calcium carbonate across various applications such as paper, plastics, paints & coatings, and adhesives & sealants is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

In terms of volume, paper was the largest application segment in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.Increasing demand from packaging and hygiene related applications is the key driving factor behind the growth of the paper industry.



The growing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for packaging. This is projected to be fruitful for calcium carbonate during the coming years.



In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment in 2018 and it is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of plastic, paper, paints & coatings, and adhesives & sealants due to the growth of end-use industries like construction and automotive in the region is propelling the demand for calcium carbonate.



China, India, and Japan are major markets in Asia Pacific.The demand for paper is growing with the increasing population and awareness towards hygiene, especially in developing countries.



For instance, according to the CARE Ratings, the per capita paper consumption is around 13 kilograms in India, which is lesser than the global average of 57 kilograms and way below than that of North America of 200 kilograms. This indicates the untapped potential of paper market in India.



In order to gain a competitive advantage in various regional markets, companies focus on expanding their product portfolio to suit their customer needs.Industry participants also offer products in various forms ranging from crushed aggregates to fine powders.



The competition in the industry is projected to remain moderate with various organic and inorganic growth strategies.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Paper application accounted for a global volume share of 50.0% in 2018, due to its increasing demand across end-use industries such as education, healthcare, and fast moving consumer goods

• In terms of revenue, plastics accounted for a share of 10.3% in 2018, owing to the improved performance, processing, and economic advantages offered by calcium carbonate

• Europe accounted for a revenue share of 27.5% in 2018, and its share is mainly attributable to increasing demand for calcium carbonate in paints & coatings, which are widely being used in growing construction activities

• In terms of volume, China held the largest calcium carbonate market share in 2018 accounting for a share of 17.8% globally. The increasing production of paper is boosting the demand for calcium carbonate in the country

• Expansion in the developing markets is one of the strategies adopted by the players. For instance in 2016, Carmeuse along with the GP Group acquired the Golden Lime company, which facilitated Carmeuse’s entry in South East Asia.

