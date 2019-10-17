The global manual resuscitators market size is expected to reach USD 735.8 million by 2026

expanding at a CAGR of 6. 80% over the forecast period. The demand for manual resuscitators/ Bag Valve Mask (BVM) is expected to increase owing to the increasing cases of COPD and the increasing need for neonatal ventilation.

Moreover, the increasing obese population is expected to increase the chances of cardiac arrest cases, ultimately driving the demand for artificial ventilation.



The rising mortality due to non-communicable diseases, such as coronary heart disease has created a pressing need to increase awareness about the measures to be taken to help a patient. Germany, UK, and France are undertaking initiatives to create awareness amongst people about CPR and heart problems.



In order to address the growing death rate from cardiac arrest, organizations such as the American Heart Association, Red Cross, Resuscitation Council (UK, Australia, and Europe), also assists the countries to increase the survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest. These activities include providing training to perform artificial ventilation, providing resuscitation kits, and encouraging by standers to help patients in emergency cases.



Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

• Self-inflating bags accounted for the largest market share in 2018 as they have greater usability in emergency situations, where bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation is necessary. Companies are striving to launch newer integrated products, which can help in overcoming the delayed ventilation issues.

• The flow-inflating bag also referred to as anesthesia bag is expected to witness rapid rise in demand owing to the fact that they are majorly used in intensive units, where 100% oxygen delivery is of utmost importance. With the increasing birth rate and the global organizations such as the UNICEF’s efforts to curb the neonatal deaths at the time of birth in low resource nations is further expected to propel the manual resuscitators market growth in the coming years.

• Hospitals dominated the market in 2018 due to the requirement of artificial ventilation in the delivery and neonatal ward. With the increasing admission of cardiac arrest patients, the need for resuscitators is expected to further increase. Hospitals are expanding their facilities to include state-of-the-art facilities to provide enhanced ventilation facilities. In June 2014, the Royal Oldham Hospital invested USD 6.34 million to improve its emergency care department. The re-modeled department included nine bays for resuscitation including a segregated room for children.

• There has been a worldwide increase in the number of the out-of-hospital cardiac arrests all over the world. In the U.S., each year 395,000 cases of cardiac arrest occur outside hospital setting and around 200,000 cardiac arrests occur in hospitals. It has been estimated that cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind cancer and heart disease. To encourage by standers to take action during the emergencies, the government and medical institutions are taking various initiatives. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (U.S.) is conducted a public workshop in July 2016 to improve the strategies for surviving cardiac arrest.

• North America dominated the market in 2018. Introduction of state-of-the-art resuscitation products and training kits to reduce the chances of delayed ventilation are the major drivers of the market. For instance, the Canadian Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium (CanROC), a five year research program to improve survival rates from cardiac arrest, received funding of USD 3 million in December 2015 from the Heart and Stroke Foundation (HSF) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). The program has now expanded to 10 province of Canada including Calgary, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Winnipeg, the Eastern Townships, Montreal, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

• The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period attributed to the rising incidence rate of heart diseases and the huge untapped market. The advancement in the neonatal intensive care in low and middle-income countries, such as India, is less. Each year, out of 3.0 million neonatal deaths globally, around 1 million occur in the South-East Asia Region.

• New advancements, such as augmented infant resuscitator, have been introduced in India. This innovation is an add-on to the existing device, which provides a feedback about the ventilation technique to healthcare providers.

• Some key market participants include Weinmann Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Hersill, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.

