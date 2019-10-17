Project JAM Appears on Money TV; Attends Tayla Parx’s Burnout NYC Songwriting Camp

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Project JAM’s mobile app “Jam Compass”, a community for musicians and music industry professionals, announced today that JAM co-founders Anthony Pisano and Tony Livadas appeared on Donald Baillargeon’s Money TV, on the heels of attending a co-sponsored event for Tayla Parx, a songwriter whose music has been listed multiple times on Billboard’s Hot 100 Top 10.



JAM has co-sponsored Tayla Parx’s Burnout Songwriter Camp, appeared on Money TV as a DigitalAMN (OTCMKTS: DATI) client-company and launched its securities crowdfunding offering – listed on TruCrowd, Inc.’s music-focused funding portal, MusicFy . The Company also received an initial investment from Digital Asset Monetary Network (DigitalAMN) to help kickstart its business efforts.

“As ‘creatives’, we were surprised by how many moving pieces there are being involved in the financial marketplace,” stated Anthony Pisano, CEO, and co-founder of Project JAM. “However, these past few weeks have been quite successful so far. First, we had the opportunity to be interviewed by well-known financial commentator – Donald Baillargeon, who seemed enthusiastic about the solution that we are bringing to the music industry. At the same time, we were out in Brooklyn, New York, working with Tayla Parx and her amazing crew, to see her writers camp yield great results. And of course, given the launch of our securities crowdfunding campaign on MusicFy, we anticipate that our network of friends – all influencers in their own right – will begin to support the vision of Justice For all Musicians.”

“JAM has received quite a significant amount of exposure this past week and the sentiment… a resounding ‘yes, we [the industry] need[s] this type of platform.’”

Project JAM, whose offering can be viewed at www.JamCompass.com, is working with many influential entertainers from around the country – in an effort to promote the Company’s blockchain-component, decentralized, music ecosystem. JAM is in the process of implementing a multi-platform (Artist-to-Songwriter/Producer and Artist-to-Industry) ecosystem to address the problems which have long plagued the industry. The platform will also give writers, artists and musicians opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients.

Pisano concluded, “This is just the beginning for ‘Team Jam’. My partner Tony Livadas and I will continue to operate with DigitalAMN ’ s guidance and will persist forward with the full implementation of our business plan. We are excited to keep the public in the loop as much as possible. We welcome all questions, comments and collaboration requests via email and our offering page.”

ABOUT MusicFy (A TruCrowd, Inc. Operated Equity Crowdfunding Portal)

MusicFy, an equity crowdfunding portal dedicated to music ventures, is owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc. Operating under Reg. CF (Regulation Crowdfunding – Title III of the JOBS ACT), MusicFy connects musicians, music startups and other music related emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through an industry-leading technology.

A music-specific funding portal has the benefit of creating a diverse community of music investors and music professionals. The TruCrowd team powers MusicFy and consists of ordinary people with passion and experience - music being one of them.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

ABOUT Project JAM, Inc (JAM)

Project JAM’s mission is simple: Justice for All Musicians. Project JAM wants to bring the community together and find justice not only for musicians but for the music yet to be made. Project JAM is an ecosystem catering to musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, industry execs and fans. Project JAM is implementing a multi-platform (Artist to Songwriter/Producer and Artist to Industry) ecosystem to address these problems and give writers, artists and musicians opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients.

The JAM Ecosystem begins with JAM Compass, the central platform connecting music industry professionals, in order to collaborate and find real opportunities. Just open JAM Compass and find exactly what they’re looking for with an easy directed search. Users can search for musicians and industry professionals by instrument, genre, skill, and location. Pro features will include must-have industry tools for daily use such as split sheet integration, smart contract payment tools, instant gig opportunities, marketplace, professional listings, and more.

Contact: Tony Livadas, COO email: tony@jamcompass.com



