GDET Acquires CBD Affiliate Marketing Leader CBDHempBuzz.com to Launch Aggressive Distribution Strategy

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD, Blockchain, and Luxury Retail markets, announces the complete acquisition of CBDHempBuzz.com, a premier CBD affiliate marketing site. The Company has already integrated and deployed branding and product information for its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Greenery (thegreeneryco.com), and will benefit from organic search-driven traffic and affiliate relationships to drive revenues through marketing and product sales of its premium CBD-based products.



According to TheBrandonAgency.com, affiliate marketing generates over 20% of all online sales. Affiliate marketing is an online commission advertisement/marketing process where affiliates get a piece of the revenue pie by turning up leads that actually result in sales. Businesses involved in e-commerce have become highly dependent on affiliate marketing because it gets results and the overhead is managed on a performance basis.

“The growth in affiliate marketing as a dominant force in driving sales across most industries makes this an absolutely necessary ingredient in our growing distribution strategy,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “This is hardly going to be the centerpiece of our strategy. But everything ties together, and this means big gains in sales volume, brand penetration, and web presence in a single move, and it more than pays for itself through our own affiliate marketing lead generation for partners.”

The affiliate marketing space has become a dominant online and mobile avenue for product awareness and sales, now accounting, for example, for more than 40% of Amazon’s $100 billion in annual sales. The affiliate marketing space is expected to grow to nearly $7 billion in total size in coming years, and over 80% of online sellers now make use of the strategy for at least some portion of sales.

Mr. Idnani continued, “This acquisition is just the beginning, along with our central e-commerce site at TheGreeneryCo.com, CBDHempBuzz.com will help to lay a foundation for the bigger partnership deals we have in the works.”

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

