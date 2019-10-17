Purdue University Global Launches Analytics Degree Program to Meet Growing Demand in Data-Driven Economy

ManTech Expands Partnership with Purdue Global to Upskill Employees, Provide Clients with Competitive Edge in Data Analytics

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS and HERNDON, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University Global, a public nonprofit online institution of higher education, has launched a new bachelor of science degree program in analytics to prepare professionals to address the growing demand for skills in data analysis. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that employment in the field is projected to grow 26 percent from 2018 to 2028.



With the program launch, ManTech , a leader in technology solutions, has announced a partnership with Purdue Global to offer the analytics degree program tuition-free to employees. ManTech currently offers employees educational benefits that include Purdue Global undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology , including cybersecurity and cloud computing, supporting ManTech’s portfolio of mission-focused solutions for defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

Purdue Global developed the new analytics degree curriculum with input from industry experts, including ManTech, to provide real-world application to the classroom. Program topics include the concepts of artificial intelligence, machine learning and modeling techniques. The degree provides foundational and advanced skills including application of technical, statistical tools and processes to analyze many types of data. The courses in this program will prepare individuals to pursue many industry-recognized certifications in the area of data analysis, such as the Certified Analytics Professional.

The ManTech partnership was facilitated by Kaplan Higher Education as part of its operational support role for Purdue Global.

“Our relationship with ManTech continues to grow as we’ve been able to demonstrate results through quality programming, flexibility and our tailored approach to educating working adults,” said Dr. Jeffrey Buck, dean of Purdue Global’s School of Business and IT. “This innovative degree program in analytics is designed to prepare individuals with the knowledge to become significant contributors in the data-driven economy.”

“Sophisticated technology courses that support the mission and advance careers are among the many factors that make ManTech an employer-of-choice in the government services contracting industry,” said Jeff Brody, chief human resources officer at ManTech. “Our collaboration with Purdue Global has already led to bachelor’s and master’s degrees for ManTech employees, and we will see a wave of graduates from these exciting programs in 2020.”

The partnership with Purdue Global, like other ManTech-sponsored employee education programs, provides extreme flexibility for participating employees. Course registration is open at least four times per year, and all training in vendor and service provider certifications is online and self-directed.

As with other Purdue Global certificate and degree programs, the analytics degree program is built to accommodate busy schedules, enabling adult students to learn at their own pace. In addition, students can receive college credits for their previous training and experience through its innovative ExcelTrack programs , which help students complete their degrees faster.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

About Purdue Global

Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online university, providing students the competitive edge to advance in their chosen careers. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits and other considerations — no matter where they are in their life journey.

Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn their degree online. It also operates several regional locations nationwide. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPUI) Indianapolis campus.

For more information, please visit www.PurdueGlobal.edu.

