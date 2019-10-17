DENMAT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SEATTLE STUDY CLUB

Collaboration will focus on importance of ongoing learning

/EIN News/ --

Lompoc, CA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), a leading innovator and provider of esthetic dentistry and advanced oral health solutions, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Seattle Study Club. This three-year partnership will focus on DenMat’s oral hygiene portfolio of products and services and will include educational support to Seattle Study Club members worldwide.

Seattle Study Club “is an international network of doctors interested in furthering their knowledge to provide excellent care to each and every patient that comes into their practice.” This group of esteemed professionals, through membership, has access to more than 265 affiliate study clubs throughout the world. Club meetings provide a sounding board for discussion on topics that cultivate excellence in dentistry, such as educational programs, cutting-edge products and techniques, complex case planning and more. Seattle Study Club is designed to help members strengthen their practice, foster relationships and increase their footprint within the dental community. It boasts more than 6,000 members.

This strategic partnership between Seattle Study Club and DenMat is well-matched; each organization is dedicated to providing the highest level of quality and care through superior products and services.

“DenMat has a long history and passion for continuing education, and I can’t think of a better organization to partner with than Seattle Study Club,” said David Casper, DenMat Chief Executive Officer. “The club’s directors and members are some of the most mindful clinicians, as they exemplify comprehensive patient care and a team approach. This partnership is a perfect cultural and strategic fit for DenMat,” he shares.

The three-year partnership is effective immediately and will focus on educating Seattle Study Club members on DenMat’s suite of oral hygiene solutions. This includes ATRIDOX®, the company’s locally applied antibiotic, as well as Perio Restore™, a recently introduced home-care system to treat periodontal disease. To learn more about DenMat's Oral Hygiene Solutions, visit https://www.denmat.com/products/oral-hygiene.html.

DenMat, a pioneer in esthetic and minimally-invasive dentistry, is a provider of thoughtful and well-researched oral hygiene solutions. The company’s valiant efforts to deliver quality products through minimally invasive techniques makes it the ideal Seattle Study Club partner.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

Attachment

Carol Newberry Den-Mat Holdings, LLC. 800-433-6628 info@denmat.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.