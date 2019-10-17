Global Stainless Steel Markets, Forecast to 2027: A $323+ Billion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stainless Steel Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Grade, By Product, By Applications and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stainless steel market is accounted to US$ 198,660 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 323,144.6 Mn by 2027.



Increased adoption of natural products over synthetic products is driving the growth of the stainless steel market. Stainless steel has been used in the construction industry due to both its practical and aesthetic reason. The stainless steel is largely used in the construction sites to retain the original appearance owing to its higher durability properties. The characteristic features of stainless steel like corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, durability, and aesthetic appearance make it ideally suited in the construction and architectural applications.



The Europe stainless steel market is dominated by France, followed by the rest of European nations. The steel industry has gained an important place in the European economy, fostering growth, innovation, and employment. Growing automobile production and construction activities in the region have contributed towards the growth of the stainless steel market in this region. Also, emerging economies in this region are contributing to the overall growth of the stainless steel industry and provide remarkable growth opportunity to the industry players in this market.



Some of the players present in global stainless steel market are Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A, ArcelorMittal S.A, Jindal Stainless Limited, Outokumpu OYJ, Sandmeyer steel company, Sandvik AB, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Guangxi Chengdu group among others.



