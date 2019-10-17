CVET Shareholder Reminder: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Covetrus (CVET) of Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Pertinent Matters

Class-action law firm urges CVET investors who have suffered losses of 50K+ to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

Class Period: Feb. 8, 2019 – Aug. 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 29, 2019

CVET Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the business prospects and performance of Covetrus, which was formed through a spin-off and merger of the Animal Health Business of Henry Schein with Vets First Choice (“VFC”). Specifically, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the integration of the legacy Henry Schein Animal Health Business and VFC was on track to hit financial targets.

On August 13, 2019, Covetrus shocked investors when it reported a 2Q 2019 loss and slashed 2019 guidance. The company blamed the poor performance on integration difficulties and increased spending to eliminate obligations to Henry Schein.

This news drove the price of Covetrus shares down $9.30, or down about 40%, to close at $13.89 on August 13, 2019, wiping out over $1 billion of the Company’s market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Covetrus misled investors about the successful onboarding of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Covetrus should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CVET@hbsslaw.com .

