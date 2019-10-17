There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,968 in the last 365 days.

Pool Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

  • Net sales growth of 11% for Q3 2019, with 9% growth in base business sales
  • Q3 2019 diluted EPS increase of 17% to $1.95 or an increase of 16% to $1.84, excluding tax benefits
  • Cash provided by operations was $243.3 million, an improvement of $192.0 million from the first nine months of 2018
  • Increases and narrows 2019 earnings guidance range to $6.20 - $6.40 per diluted share from $6.09 - $6.34 per diluted share

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ/GSM:POOL) today reported record results for the third quarter of 2019.

“Demand for swimming pool and outdoor living products remains healthy.  Favorable weather conditions and outstanding execution by our teams allowed us to deliver solid results for the quarter.  With a continued focus on operational excellence, we are in position for a strong finish to the year,” said Peter D. Arvan, President and CEO. 

Net sales increased 11% to a record $898.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $811.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, while base business sales grew 9%.  During the quarter, sales continued to benefit from strong demand for discretionary products as evidenced by higher sales growth in construction materials and products used in the repair and replacement of in-ground pools.  Additionally, sales were favorably impacted approximately 1% from an extra selling day in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit increased 10% to a record $257.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $235.0 million in the same period of 2018.  Base business gross profit improved 8% over the third quarter of 2018.  Gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 28.7% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 29.0% in the third quarter of 2018.  Gross margins in the third quarter of 2018 reflected benefits from strategic inventory purchases ahead of vendor price increases resulting in a comparative decline in the third quarter of 2019.   

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) increased 8% to $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, a portion of which reflects expenses from our most recent acquisitions.  Base business operating expenses were up 5% over the comparable 2018 period, reflecting increases in variable labor and freight costs.  As a percentage of net sales, base business operating expenses decreased to 16.9% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 17.6% in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 increased to a record $104.5 million, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018.  Operating margin was 11.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 11.4% in the third quarter of 2018, while base business operating margin improved 40 basis points from the prior year to 11.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

We recorded a $4.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, tax benefit from Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to a tax benefit of $3.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, realized in the same period of 2018.

Net income was $79.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.  Earnings per share increased 17% to a record $1.95 per diluted share in the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.66 per diluted share in the same period of 2018.  Excluding the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share increased 16% to $1.84 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.58 in the third quarter of 2018.

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 7% to a record $2.62 billion from $2.46 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, with most of this growth coming from a 5% improvement in base business sales.  In addition, sales were negatively impacted approximately 1% from unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations.  Gross margin increased 20 basis points to 29.1% compared to 28.9% in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 6% compared to the first nine months of 2018, with base business operating expenses up 4%, including a 1% currency benefit.  Operating income for the first nine months of 2019 increased 10% to a record $315.4 million compared to $287.9 million in the same period last year.  Operating margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 12.1% compared to 11.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, while our base business operating margin improved 40 basis points from the prior year to 12.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

We recorded a $21.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, tax benefit from ASU 2016-09 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to a $13.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, tax benefit in the same period of 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a record $243.6 million compared to $217.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019 increased 15% to $5.97 per diluted share versus $5.20 in the first nine months of 2018.

On the balance sheet at September 30, 2019, total net receivables, including pledged receivables, increased 7%.  Inventory levels grew 1% compared to September 30, 2018, reflecting the normalization of inventory levels following prior period inventory purchases ahead of vendor price increases.  Total debt outstanding was $547.6 million at September 30, 2019, a $33.1 million decrease from total debt at September 30, 2018.

Cash provided by operations was $243.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $51.3 million in the first nine months of 2018, an improvement of $192.0 million.  The strategic inventory purchases that we made in the latter half of 2018 negatively impacted our September 30, 2018 cash flows due to timing differences that reversed in the first half of 2019.  Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the addendum to this release) was $347.1 million and $318.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.  Interest expense increased compared to last year primarily due to higher average debt levels and higher average interest rates.

“Through the remainder of 2019, we will remain focused on creating value for our customers, exceptional returns for our shareholders and great opportunities for our employees.  Based on our results to date and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are increasing and narrowing our annual earnings guidance range from $6.09 to $6.34 per diluted share to $6.20 to $6.40 per diluted share,” said Arvan.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates 372 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions and include projections of earnings.  The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy and the housing market, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers, competition from other leisure product alternatives and mass merchants, excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:
Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


POOL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Net sales $ 898,500   $ 811,311   $ 2,617,283   $ 2,455,015
Cost of sales 640,569   576,308   1,854,408   1,745,283
Gross profit 257,931   235,003   762,875   709,732
Percent 28.7 %   29.0 %   29.1 %   28.9 %
               
Selling and administrative expenses 153,391   142,666   447,427   421,812
Operating income 104,540   92,337   315,448   287,920
Percent 11.6 %   11.4 %   12.1 %   11.7 %
               
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 5,498   4,931   18,538   14,449
Income before income taxes and equity earnings 99,042   87,406   296,910   273,471
Provision for income taxes 19,593   18,206   53,569   55,989
Equity earnings in unconsolidated investments, net 76   61   210   167
Net income $ 79,525   $ 69,261   $ 243,551   $ 217,649
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.99   $ 1.71   $ 6.13   $ 5.39
Diluted $ 1.95   $ 1.66   $ 5.97   $ 5.20
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic 39,933   40,422   39,750   40,416
Diluted 40,865   41,797   40,811   41,831
               
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.55   $ 0.45   $ 1.55   $ 1.27


POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

      September 30,     September 30,     Change  
      2019     2018     $   %  
                         
Assets                      
Current assets:                      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,693   $ 35,693   $ 1,000     3   %
  Receivables, net (1)   95,971     90,775     5,196     6    
  Receivables pledged under receivables facility   211,827     196,998     14,829     8    
  Product inventories, net (2)   616,217     609,983     6,234     1    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5)   12,384     19,457     (7,073 )   (36 )  
Total current assets   973,092     952,906     20,186     2    
                         
Property and equipment, net   112,816     109,942     2,874     3    
Goodwill   188,133     189,029     (896 )      
Other intangible assets, net   11,235     12,305     (1,070 )   (9 )  
Equity interest investments   1,237     1,163     74     6    
Operating lease assets (3),(4),(5)   175,878         175,878     100    
Other assets   19,017     18,413     604     3    
Total assets $ 1,481,408   $ 1,283,758   $ 197,650     15   %
                         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                      
Current liabilities:                      
  Accounts payable (4) $ 214,309   $ 204,706   $ 9,603     5   %
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   81,459     75,639     5,820     8    
  Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   11,840     9,343     2,497     27    
  Current operating lease liabilities (3)   56,025         56,025     100    
Total current liabilities   363,633     289,688     73,945     26    
                         
Deferred income taxes   27,951     24,802     3,149     13    
Long-term debt, net   535,720     571,360     (35,640 )   (6 )  
Other long-term liabilities   26,737     25,170     1,567     6    
Non-current operating lease liabilities (3)   121,397         121,397     100    
Total liabilities   1,075,438     911,020     164,418     18    
Total stockholders’ equity   405,970     372,738     33,232     9    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,481,408   $ 1,283,758   $ 197,650     15   %
  1. The allowance for doubtful accounts was $6.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $5.4 million at September 30, 2018.
  2. The inventory reserve was $9.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $8.8 million at September 30, 2018.
  3. We adopted ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), on January 1, 2019.  Upon adoption, we recorded operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities based on the present value of future lease obligations.  We applied the practical expedient available in this guidance, which does not require the restatement of prior year balances.
  4. Due to ASU 2016-02, our straight-line rent liability of $5.0 million, reported in Accounts payable under previous accounting guidance, offsets our Operating lease assets.
  5. As of September 30, 2019, we presented pre-paid rent of $4.8 million in Operating lease assets as required under the new guidance (presented in Prepaid expenses and other current assets as of September 30, 2018).


POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Nine Months Ended        
    September 30,        
    2019       2018       Change  
Operating activities                  
Net income $ 243,551     $ 217,649     $ 25,902    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
  Depreciation   20,648       19,499       1,149    
  Amortization   1,049       1,408       (359 )  
  Share-based compensation   10,243       9,793       450    
  Equity earnings in unconsolidated investments, net   (210 )     (167 )     (43 )  
  Other   5,334       3,584       1,750    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:                  
  Receivables   (98,538 )     (93,911 )     (4,627 )  
  Product inventories   68,827       (80,142 )     148,969    
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,231       143       1,088    
  Accounts payable   (29,782 )     (40,143 )     10,361    
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   20,900       13,547       7,353    
Net cash provided by operating activities   243,253       51,260       191,993    
                   
Investing activities                  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (8,913 )     (578 )     (8,335 )  
Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds   (26,926 )     (27,976 )     1,050    
Net cash used in investing activities   (35,839 )     (28,554 )     (7,285 )  
                   
Financing activities                  
Proceeds from revolving line of credit   836,534       820,967       15,567    
Payments on revolving line of credit   (1,011,430 )     (813,996 )     (197,434 )  
Proceeds from asset-backed financing   189,000       193,400       (4,400 )  
Payments on asset-backed financing   (136,300 )     (138,400 )     2,100    
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   27,633       16,118       11,515    
Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt   (24,962 )     (17,610 )     (7,352 )  
Payments of deferred financing costs         (8 )     8    
Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration   (311 )     (265 )     (46 )  
Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans   17,042       12,732       4,310    
Payments of cash dividends   (61,752 )     (51,371 )     (10,381 )  
Purchases of treasury stock   (23,188 )     (38,906 )     15,718    
Net cash used in financing activities   (187,734 )     (17,339 )     (170,395 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   655       386       269    
Change in cash and cash equivalents   20,335       5,753       14,582    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   16,358       29,940       (13,582 )  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 36,693     $ 35,693     $ 1,000    


ADDENDUM

Base Business

The following table breaks out our consolidated results into the base business component and the excluded component (sales centers excluded from base business):

(Unaudited)   Base Business   Excluded   Total
(in thousands)   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018   2019   2018
Net sales   $ 886,690   $ 811,006   $ 11,810   $ 305   $ 898,500   $ 811,311
                         
Gross profit   254,779   234,943   3,152   60   257,931   235,003
Gross margin   28.7 %   29.0 %   26.7 %   19.7 %   28.7 %   29.0 %
                         
Operating expenses   150,054   142,543   3,337   123   153,391   142,666
Expenses as a % of net sales   16.9 %   17.6 %   28.3 %   40.3 %   17.1 %   17.6 %
                         
Operating income (loss)   104,725   92,400   (185)   (63)   104,540   92,337
Operating margin   11.8 %   11.4 %   (1.6%   (20.7) %   11.6 %   11.4 %


(Unaudited)   Base Business   Excluded   Total
(in thousands)   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018   2019   2018
Net sales   $ 2,577,429   $ 2,451,101   $ 39,854   $ 3,914   $ 2,617,283   $ 2,455,015
                         
Gross profit   751,933   708,828   10,942   904   762,875   709,732
Gross margin   29.2 %   28.9 %   27.5 %   23.1 %   29.1 %   28.9 %
                         
Operating expenses   436,461   420,187   10,966   1,625   447,427   421,812
Expenses as a % of net sales   16.9 %   17.1 %   27.5 %   41.5 %   17.1 %   17.2 %
                         
Operating income (loss)   315,472   288,641   (24)   (721)   315,448   287,920
Operating margin   12.2 %   11.8 %   (0.1) %   (18.4) %   12.1 %   11.7 %

We have excluded the following acquisitions from base business for the periods identified:

 

Acquired 		   

Acquisition
Date 		  Net
Sales Centers
Acquired 		   

Periods
Excluded
W.W. Adcock, Inc. (1)   January 2019   4   January - September 2019
Turf & Garden, Inc. (1)   November 2018   4   January - September 2019
Tore Pty. Ltd. (Pool Power) (1)   January 2018   1   January - April 2019 and
January - April 2018
Chem Quip, Inc. (1)   December 2017   5   January - March 2019 and January - March 2018
Intermark   December 2017   1   January - February 2019 and January - February 2018

1.       We acquired certain distribution assets of each of these companies.

When calculating our base business results, we exclude sales centers that are acquired, closed or opened in new markets for a period of 15 months.  We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.

We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales.  After 15 months of operations, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.

The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first nine months of 2019.

                                            December 31, 2018 364                                          
  Acquired locations 4    
  New locations 7    
  Closed/consolidated locations (3 )  
  September 30, 2019 372    

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other non-cash impairments and equity earnings or loss in unconsolidated investments.  Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of cash flow or liquidity as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental liquidity measure in conjunction with cash flows provided by or used in operating activities to help investors understand our ability to provide cash flows to fund growth, service debt and pay dividends as well as compare our cash flow generating capacity from year to year.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.  Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 

(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
(in thousands)   September 30,     September 30,  
      2019       2018       2019       2018    
Net income $ 79,525     $ 69,261     $ 243,551     $ 217,649    
  Add:                        
  Interest and other non-operating expenses (1)   5,498       4,931       18,538       14,449    
  Provision for income taxes   19,593       18,206       53,569       55,989    
  Share-based compensation   3,649       3,312       10,243       9,793    
  Equity earnings in unconsolidated investments   (76 )     (61 )     (210 )     (167 )  
  Depreciation   7,090       6,611       20,648       19,499    
  Amortization (2)   229       276       726       827    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,508     $ 102,536     $ 347,065     $ 318,039    
  1. Shown net of interest income and includes amortization of deferred financing costs as discussed below. 
  2. Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $108 and $194 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $323 and $581 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

The table below presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities.  Please see page 6 for our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
(in thousands)   September 30,     September 30,  
      2019       2018       2019       2018    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,508     $ 102,536     $ 347,065     $ 318,039    
  Add:                        
  Interest and other non-operating expenses, net of interest income   (5,390 )     (4,737 )     (18,215 )     (13,868 )  
  Provision for income taxes   (19,593 )     (18,206 )     (53,569 )     (55,989 )  
  Other   2,776       1,723       5,334       3,584    
  Change in operating assets and liabilities   52,511       6,753       (37,362 )     (200,506 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145,812     $ 88,069     $ 243,253     $ 51,260    

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.